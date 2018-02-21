We have two fights coming up in April involving two of the top Filipino fighters today. The legend Manny Pacquiao will face off against Mike Alvarado in a Welterweight fight, and maybe a possible fight with Terence Crawford later in the year. This could be the last year we see Manny fight, as his career is winding down. In the Featherweight division, The Filipino Flash Nonito Donaire will face off with Belfast’s Carl Frampton. Both Pacquiao and Donaire are looking to put themselves back on top of the sport. Filipino Jerwin Ancajas is making some noise in the Super Flyweight division and is being promoted as the next Pacquiao by Top Rank. It still remains to be seen though if he will be the next Pacquiao. This brings me to the current IBF World Flyweight Champion Donnie Nietes. Just like Juan Manuel Marquez who was overshadowed by his countrymen Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales. Nietes has been overshadowed by Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire for the past 10 years. So who is Donnie Nietes? Let’s take a closer look at him.
Donnie “Ahas” (which means snake in Tagalog) Nietes 40-1, 22 KO’s, of the Philippines, is actually one of the best Filipino fighters out there today. He is a good counter puncher that brings a tight defense to his fights. He has already won titles in three different weight classes. He first won the vacant WBO World Minimumweight title when he defeated Thailand’s Pornsawan Propramook by unanimous decision. Propramook had an undefeated record of 20-0 at that time. This fight took place in 2007 and Nietes made four title defenses of his title before moving up to the Light Flyweight division.
Nietes then won the WBO World Light Flyweight title against Ramon Hirales of Mexico by unanimous decision in 2011. Nietes made nine title defenses of that title which spanned for 5 years. When he made his 4th title defense by knocking out Moises Fuentes of Mexico in the 9th round, he also acquired the Ring Magazine Championship. He held the Ring title respectfully for two years from 2014-2016. Towards the end of 2016, he moved to the Flyweight division and defeated former world champion Edgar Sosa in a 12 round unanimous decision. Last year, he once again won a world title in his 3rd weight division.
He defeated Thailand’s Komgrich Nanatapech by a 12th round unanimous decision for the vacant IBF World Flyweight title. The only blemish on Nietes record was in 2004 when he lost to Indonesia’s Andy Angkotta by split decision. That was 14 years ago and since then Nietes has not lost a fight. That is quite an accomplishment.
This brings up the question: Why is Nietes not recognized like Pacquiao or Donaire? He certainly has been around the same time as those guys and has been a world champion too. Is it because he fights in the smaller weight classes or maybe because he has not fought in a major network? The answer can be both. Come this Saturday that can all change. Nietes will be making the 1st defense of his IBF title on the SuperFly 2 card at the Forum in Anaheim, California. He will take on Argentina's Juan Carlos Reveco 39-3, 19 KO's, who is a former Flyweight champion. Nietes has only fought in American soil twice, but this is the first time he will fight on a major network as HBO will be televising his fight. This will give the American audience a chance to see Nietes in action which is long overdue. Nietes is already at the age of 35 and might not have much more time in the sport. The age of 35 is consider old in boxing especially in the smaller weight divisions. Hopefully that will not be the case and we get to see more of him.