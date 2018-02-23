By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today…Hey Bradley, how is that cold and rain working for you in Indiana? Sadie is out with the Yenta Club today shopping on South Beach. It’s ONLY 81 degrees boychick! Tell Debbie to come join Sadie since I know she likes shopping and the warm weather.
Let’s get into some boxing RSR readers.
Floyd Mayweather, JR… You’re a nat who just refuses to go away. I am so tired of your arrogance with the boxing world. You should be in a cage since you were in a jail one and now want to get a fixed fight in an MMA one! Just go away.
Sugar Ray Leonard… Oh how I miss you Sugar. Here is a man who in his prime, was just magic! Errol Spence, JR. still has to prove himself, but I see small shades of Ray in him at least when it comes to finishing an opponent off once he has him hurt.
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father)… I visited Al’s grave the other day and folks, it so hard when you so loved someone so much and they’re gone! Al was an amazing man, father and my dearest friend. Al’s love for boxing lives on in his only child Bradley and everytime I turn on a VHS tape and watch an old fight from my collection, Al is with me.
The Chutzpah Award… The Chutzpah Award posthumously goes to Vic Damone. Sadly, we recently lost my old pal, but his pipes on CD will live forever. Vic was class, but would never back down from anyone.