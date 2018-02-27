Roy Jones, JR. will be remembered as one of the all time greats, and he will have his name go into the same company as some of boxing’s most memorable fighters. His passion in his prime, was unmatched in the sport of boxing! He was someone who kept going because of pure passion and love for the sport of boxing. He was someone, who even after losses, seemed to be happy just to be in the ring doing something that he adored.
After his 75th fight, a record few can match in the modern era, he finally decided that it was time to hang up his gloves and move on. For someone who spent so much time in the ring, it remains to be seen what he will do now, what he will use to fill the void. Having spent a lot of time being associated with casinos and with betting, perhaps he will take up professional poker in his free time. There are so many USA top offers to play online that he would have no problem finding a place to practice and to play. Whatever happens we can be sure that the 49 year old will miss being in his natural habitat, the ring.
He has been around for so long it will be utterly bizarre to not have a Roy Jones, JR. fight to look forward to. His first professional fight was all the back in 1989, he began his boxing career when the Berlin wall was still up! He continued to show real talent after he won his first fight and constantly worked hard to get opportunities to win big titles and participate in big fights.
To celebrate his career, as well as the fact he managed to win his final fight, we thought it would be appropriate to take a look at three of the greatest fights in his career. Three fights that everyone remembers, three fights that he will treasure and will remain the highlights of his superb career.
Vs Bernard Hopkins
Jones, JR. got his first shot a world title against the legendary Bernard Hopkins, who, at that time, was not quite the fighter he would later become, but was still the IBF middleweight champion and solid fighter. Jones, JR. managed to beat him to claim a belt, he became a world champion at the age of just 24 and had proved that he could mix it with champions on the biggest of stages, it was a moment for him and his growing army of admirers to savoir. He won on points but it was a comfortable win that was given to him unanimously. He had arrived and was ready to fight to stay at the top.
Vs John Ruiz
There is something very special about being the world heavyweight champion. There are, of course, many famous fighters who won in other weight divisions but there is something particularly prestigious and sought after about holding a heavyweight belt. Jones, JR. decided to take on Ruiz, who had just defeated Evander Holyfield, in order to take the title. At this point he was a more experienced and savvy fighter than when he had taken on Hopkins, this was 2003 and Jones Jr was 34 years old and has a record of 47-1. He extended that superb record by defeating Ruiz and taking the WBA heavyweight title, a special moment in his career.
Vs Joe Calzaghe
This fight was not one that Jones, JR. was able to win but it was still a special fight and one that has gone down in history as a great fight for both boxers. Coming into it, Jones , JR. had been going through a tough time. In 2003 he held a 48-1 record, but when he went to face Welshman Calzaghe in 2008 his record read 52-4, he was clearly not quite the same fighter. Calzaghe was one of the best in the world at that point, he had an unbeaten 45-0 record and was seen as the big favorite in what was to be his final fight.
Jones, JR. however managed to hold his own, even knocking him down in the first round. However eventually Calzaghe overpowered him and took the win by decision. It proved though that Jones Jr was still a force and a brave fighter.