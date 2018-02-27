By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
We are now only days away from the heavyweight championship fight that could and should give Deontay Wilder the respect he deserves. Fans have asked for Wilder to take on what they deem to be a legitimate contender, and although he has tried several times, Alexander Povetkin and Luis Ortiz have both failed drug tests that prevented that from happening in the past.
This Saturday March 3rd, 2018 in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY airing on Showtime, Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder will defend his WBC Heavyweight Title Vs Luis “King Kong” Ortiz. Deontay Wilder, 39-0, 38 KO’s turned pro at 23 years old with only a short amateur career, but an amateur career that includes a Bronze Medal in the 2008 Olympics. Luis Ortiz, 28-0, 24 KO’s has quite the opposite background. Ortiz comes from the Cuban National Team and has a very decorated amateur career with a record of 343-19. Luis has won several Cuban Championship medals and a Gold Medal in the Pan-American Championships, and Silver in the World Cup (team competition).
The time has come, and this is no walk in the park for either guy. I can only imagine the energy in the Barclays Center will be as explosive leading up to that fight outside of the ring as will be inside. Two big, strong, power punching heavyweights and the biggest test of their careers will come down to 12 rounds or less which will spiral one guys career to the next level and possibly a showdown to being the #1 heavyweight on the planet. That next step of course would be facing the winner of Anthony Joshua Vs Joseph Parker, two other undefeated heavyweights who hold the other 3 major titles between them, and will fight on March 31st in the U.K.
Ortiz is a beast of a man, hard punching southpaw that counters well and can take a punch. Wilder who has also shown a good chin thus far hasn’t faced a guy the likes of Luis Ortiz. Wilder a tall, lanky, very strong and athletic guy has a quick hard jab and dynamite in each hand. Deontay Wilder has knocked out every single guy that has been in the ring with him as a professional. This is a fight you don’t want to get caught refilling your drink in the middle of a round. At any point in time a slow chess match of a round can turn into a mine field very quickly.
As I caught an interview with promoter Lou DiBella on XM 93 “at the fights” with Gerry Cooney and Commissioner Randy Gordon on Monday, Lou made it clear he was a nervous wreck about sending his guy Deontay Wilder in the ring against Ortiz. DiBella said as a promoter he would not have picked this fight for Wilder, but he allows his fighter to fight who they choose and Wilder wanted to take on this challenge.
Lou also expressed how he thought this would be a bigger challenge than the Joshua fight and how Eddie Hearn (Joshua’s promoter) would most likely stall making a fight with the winner of Wilder and Ortiz no matter who wins. DiBella also talked about how some people may not be giving Ortiz the credit he may deserve for looking a bit out of shape in some previous fights, but doesn’t think that will be the case come March 3rd. Lou thinks Ortiz may have slacked off a little for lesser opponents but a fight of this magnitude is exactly the motivation Luis needed to get him focused and in shape for Wilder. Lou DiBella and fans alike realize one punch can change this fight and a fighter’s career and opportunities.
This is how I see this fight going. I see it starting out a bit slow at first with a long feeling out process as both fighters will be cautious of the others power. I think it may be similar to how Wilder was very strategic as he was against Gerald Washington for the first half of that fight, just waiting for the opening. Ortiz is similar in size to Washington, but Ortiz is much more seasoned and a far better boxer.
I see Deontay being the busier fighter and trying to keep Ortiz on the outside. I feel both fighters will remain fairly cautious throughout the fight with some exciting moments but the possibility of a chess match. So, I'm going to go out on a limb and go against odds and predict this goes all 12 rounds. I think Wilder will eventually take control of the fight in the second half, but Luis Ortiz will whether the storm and survive. Of course, this could change at any moment and I wouldn't be shocked by either man winning by knock out, but I am picking Deontay Wilder going to 40-0 with a 12-round decision victory.