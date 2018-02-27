By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
It’s not a name with which I was familiar, but that again is the point; he is a half Estonian and a former Welsh amateur champion!
He is a man who has become forgotten in amongst the slew of names – one in particular – that were around him at the time though he was a massive presence – after all he was a heavyweight – and someone who promised a great career but left us mourning a tragic ending.
Unbeaten professional heavyweight boxer, Rudi Pika, 13-0, 6 KO’s, found his life too much to bear and, at the tender age of only 26, he took his own life.
I would like to say that I do not know what could have taken him there, but I can’t. When you discover that he was a massive prospective champion who lost an ABA final, highly contentiously, to Frank Bruno, 40-5, 38 KO’s, you can understand why some people might be puzzled that things overwhelmed him. Most of the people who were there believed that Pika won the fight, but Bruno got it because he was the future of the heavyweight division in the UK.
Then there were the rumors of drugs that led Pika to take his life and sage heads nod wisely and shake at the waste whilst condemning the man.
It’s just a pity that the heads weren’t raised and found the truth as drugs were never his problem, never part of his life.
Pika’s personal life falling apart would appear to be what drove him to despair and to take his own life.
Following retiring from his boxing career he had taken himself away from boxing to work in construction. Whilst working there one day he finished his task, sat and then slit his wrists. I cannot think of much that would be sadder than to take your life in unfamiliar surroundings.
He left behind a widow and two young children, one of whom was newly born.
Pika fought 13 times as a professional with a record of 13 wins and no losses. Whilst Bruno was making the waves after that win in his final amateur fight, Pika was being splashed in his wake. The difference between them was that Bruno was spectacular, Pika was reliable.
It could also be argued that, in a decade of TV interest and the beginnings of a bigger celebrity culture, the quiet and unassuming Pika was simply in the wrong time.
He also seemed to lack the hunger of others and despite having Mickey Duff as his promoter there just didn’t seem to be the opportunities that other – less able – fighters were getting. Whilst he was winning, and many believed that he was working his way up to winning a future match up with Bruno, the fight inside of him was one that he was simply losing. The attraction of rematches that began in amateur days are well worn – very much like the types of fights we have seen between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte or James DeGale and George Groves which have brought amateur fights into vengeful professional contests – and this Bruno rematch was being talked up.
It was never to happen and those around him and who saw him were sorry never to see it. He was, after all, a champion.
When he was in the right time and frame of mind he was the Welsh amateur champion at 17 years of age, turned professional at 18 and fought in a division where many seasoned commentators believe he could have cleaned up. He was not the biggest heavyweight, but it was a time when someone of his build had a decent chance. His final fight, at cruiserweight was to beat a future world cruiserweight champion in Glenn McCrory.
Could he have dropped a weight class and become a world champion? Many thought so but he never had the chance nor the inclination.
His professional fights were domestic taking on the likes of David Fry, Bob Young, Derek Simpkin and Steve Gee; all the time watching as Bruno was being moved on quicker and with better results for the fans.
Gaps in fights began to emerge, first 6 months, then 14 and that level of inactivity was never going to work in his favour. A few times he even fought on Bruno undercards and it must have been difficult to know you had beaten the man at the top of the bill, according to those who saw you fight him, but never got the credit nor the win on your record, and then had to watch his success as you continued to fight below the level everyone expected you to fight at.
Pika can be placed in amongst other British heavyweights of the time like Gary Mason or David Pearce who seemed to be kept away from each other and not afforded the opportunities that others, namely Bruno, were given.
Of course, Bruno was blameless in all this. His career being lauded because he had the skills in the ring and the explosive entertainment value that got him his world level fights; it was just a pitiable aftermath that Pika was picking up.
We can look back and wonder just how much of a different time it was, but there are plenty of people, amongst them both McCrory and Bruno who knew nothing of what happened to Pika after his career came to an end. Boxing can be that cruel sometimes. As I sit ready to watch the latest massive world title fight and there are sums and money suggested that are breath taking, I wonder if 10% of any purse should be taken into an account for the welfare of those who have been involved in the sport.
Had Rudi Pika been able to access some support and help, would he still be here, hosting dinners in his honor to celebrate his contribution and be a father to his children? I don't know, but it's a question well worthy of asking. Just as the career of a man who never got beyond his potential but gave plenty of people, plenty to debate should get the celebration it deserves.