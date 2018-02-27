When World Boxing Association (WBA) world female lightweight champion, Katie “The Bray Bomber” Taylor, 8-0, 4 KO’s, steps into the ring on April 28, 2018, she’ll be fighting on the fast track to stardom. She had a great amateur pedigree that saw her win a Gold Medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. She has multiple world and European championships. She has her home country, Ireland, behind her. The Irish have always been a proud group that stands behind their own through the thick and thin. In a sport where the airways are nearly always dominated by males, she’s showing the type of drive that will eventually change the narrative completely.
Her opponent, Victoria Noelia Bustos, 18-4, 0 KO’s, is the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world female lightweight champion. The Argentine has fought all 22 of her fights in her home country. She’s had a number of championship fights along the way and is the fighter with the most pro experience. When Taylor and Bustos meet up it will be in the United States. While this won’t be a home advantage for either fighter, Taylor will be making her second appearance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
This is a clear indication that Matchroom Boxing is intent on making Taylor a star. While anything could happen in the boxing ring, there is no question who the favorite will be when she faces of with Bustos. At 31, Taylor knows that this current window in time is where she will shine. Not intent on slowing down, she’s already eight fights in on what has barely been an over a year as a pro. This, though, is how stars are made. There are others fighters in boxing as a whole who we could name that have star making qualities and potential, but out of sight–out of mind.
Given her background and potential, it may already be a foregone conclusion that she’s the best lightweight in the world. As Taylor continues on her current path, in inevitable that she’ll reach a peak that would only be surmounted by a greater foe. For that, she’ll ultimately have to move up in weight. While it may be too early at this very moment, her biggest test and the biggest fight she’d be able to make would involve the consensus number one pound for pound female fighter and undisputed world female welterweight champion, Cecilia Braekhus, 32-0, 9 KO’s, of Norway.
Braekhus is proven and has shown that she’s not only deserving of best female fighter, but gender aside, one of the best boxers in the world, period. Taylor is the more decorated amateur but Braekhus has been unrivaled as pro. Now, Braekhus would unquestionably be the favorite at this point, that I’m not arguing, but if Taylor is to reach the level of stardom her potential indicates, Braekhus could take her there.
While Taylor's pro competition thus far pales in comparison to Braekhus, we never know the limits of a fighter until they are pushed to the limit. At 36, we don't really know how much longer Braekhus will continue to fight. Additionally, Braekhus would have all of the bargaining chips. Timing is a major factor in boxing. Ok, I won't get too far ahead as Taylor needs to win her upcoming fight and may very well want to fully unify the lightweight division. But, Braekhus Vs Taylor is definitely something one can ponder about.