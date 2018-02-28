Your grandfather’s heavyweights, most of which who looked up to the likes of 6’6’’ Primo Carnera and 6’6.5’’ Jess Willard, would be startled to see what the division has developed into. Just two Ring Magazine top 10 heavyweights stand at less than 6’4’’, and the 201 lb weight minimum is beginning to look like it could use an upgrade to 220 lbs. Regardless of the tremendous skill exhibited by the likes of Joe Louis, Jack Johnson, Gene Tunney, and Muhammad Ali, one has to question how the heavyweights of the past would fare against the giants of today on the basis of size alone.
On Saturday, March 3rd, reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, 39-0, 38 KO’s makes the 7th defense of his title against undefeated Cuban defector, Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, 28-0, 24 KO’s. At 6’7’’ and about 220, Wilder is in a 3-way tie (with Vitali Klitschko and Henry Akinwande) for the 3rd tallest heavyweight champion in history, a distinction which is becoming less and less spectacular when considering the vertical landscape of today’s division.
His opponent is no slouch either. Standing at 6’4’’ and weighing around 240, “King Kong” Ortiz not only brings strength and physicality to the table, but also unusual slickness and agility for his size.
Wilder-Ortiz was previously scheduled to take place on November 4th, 2017, before Ortiz tested positive for banned diuretics. Ortiz claimed the diuretics were used in conjunction with his blood pressure medication, rather than as a masking agent for performing enhancing drugs (PEDs) which the WBC originally believed. While the WBC has since cleared Ortiz of their original allegation, this does not mark the first time Ortiz was penalized for the use of PEDs, as his 1st round TKO of Lateef Kayode was overturned as a result of a positive post-fight drug test. Ortiz is not the sole offender at the top level of the division; former WBA champion Alexander Povetkin has failed two pre-fight drug tests in the last 2 years, prompting his scheduled bouts against Deontay Wilder and Bermane Stiverne to be scrapped.
The list extends further, as contenders Dillian Whyte, James Toney, and Shannon Briggs, for example, were all “victims” of failed drug tests. A logical question to ask is whether there is a positive correlation between the size of the heavyweight division and the number of fighters who feel inclined to use PEDs to compete. With that being said, there is no excuse for using PEDs to get a leg-up on the competition, regardless of what size differential you are going up against. Boxing is an extremely dangerous sport, as exemplified by the tragic deaths of Earnie Schaaf, Duk Koo Kim, and Leavander Johnson in addition to chronic brain injuries suffered by the likes of Gerald McClellan and Meldrick Taylor. An illegal performance enhancer just increases the risk of injury for the fighter’s opponent, and for heavyweights to establish a precedent for habitual PED use is dangerous for the rest of the sport.
However, the likes of Alexander Povetkin and James Toney may argue that being less than 6’3’’ in today’s heavyweight division is an equally dangerous handicap to being on the receiving end of a fighter using PEDs in preparation to a fight. It was abundantly clear that despite Toney’s vast skill advantages over Sam Peter and Hasim Rahman, size and physicality alone were enough to suppress Toney’s ability in the fight. And while Wladimir Klitschko did have significant technical advantages over Povetkin in their 2013 bout, Povetkin was completely nullified by the 6’6’’ 241 lb giant tying him up and leaning on him through 12.
Perhaps it’s time for boxing to consider establishing a super-heavyweight division as the division continues to grow. When Primo Carnera successfully defended his heavyweight title against former light-heavyweight champion Tommy Loughran, the Italian champion carried a record 84 pound weight advantage over his opponent. 71 years later, in 2005, 7’ WBA heavyweight champion Nikolay Valuev broke Carnera’s infamous record when he stopped 86 lb lighter contender Monte Barrett in 11 rounds. While the size disparity isn’t always this drastic, we still see Wladimir Klitschko’s victories over Chris Byrd, Povetkin, and Eddie Chambers as examples where the distinction between a size and a skill based advantage isn’t so clear.
This isn’t to say that the modern day giants are only where they are because of size; the Klitschko brothers, Anthony Joshua, Riddick Bowe, and Lennox Lewis all possess excellent boxing skills and ring intelligence, even if that includes their ability to leverage their size. While Deontay Wilder is far more crude than the likes of Joshua and Lewis, he does have the natural talent to utilize sound boxing skills if he chooses to, particularly if he commits to his long left jab. However, what is critical is that these modern day giants prove their merit by fighting each other, rather than going up against fighters they outsize by inordinate amounts.
As a sport, we have moved past the era when heavyweight giants were as clumsy and awkward as Primo Carnera, Jess Willard, and Luis Firpo (who wasn’t even close to a “giant” by today’s standards). Anthony Joshua Vs Wladimir Klitschko is a prime example of what an ideal super-heavyweight division should look like, as the size and athleticism of two giants can be particularly crowd pleasing, especially when one considers that either man can end the contest at any time.
The heavyweight division is evolving, and the sport should respond accordingly for the sake of safety and fair competition.