The heavyweight division of boxing seems to have sprung to life once again after a lull period (for a few years), as there are some very good contenders for the title unification in the present times. We would see Deontay Wilder battling it out with Luis Ortiz (or probably blowing him away) in the WBC Belt match on March 3, in New York.
However, it’s the late-March Joshua v Parker fight that is gathering a lot more attention. Punters are betting aggressively on it, and if you too are one of them, you must definitely make the most of these Anthony Joshua free bets. The two boxers will contest in a nicely hyped-up fight with more than 75,000 spectators in attendance, at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK on March 31.
All eyes are on that event as the winner of that match will most likely take on the winner of the Wilder vs Ortiz fight, to become the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in almost 20 years. Let’s take you through some of the interesting markets that are being offered for this boxing event.
Fight Winner
Joshua is the overwhelming favourite to win this fight. He is being offered at odds ranging from 1/8 to around 1/14.
Joseph Parker on the other hand is being offered at around 5/1 to 17/2. Not many people are thinking about a draw, as draws are a rare occurrence in such heavyweight division fights. Therefore, the possibility of a draw is going at around 40/1.
Victory Method
This is the market that a large majority of Joshua fans are going after. The Brit boxer has won all his 20 fights so far by knockouts. Hence, the 1/3 odds that he’d win this fight by disqualification or TKO/KO, seem very tempting. He is being offered at 9/2 to register a win by decision.
Parker is priced at 10/1 to win the match by TKO/KO or disqualification, and 33/1 to win by decision. Please note, Joseph Parker hasn’t also been beaten once in his last 24 outings, and his last 3 wins have come by decision.
Distance bets
Widely preferred by the big money bettors, a lot of them are punting on the possibility of the match ending early at 1/5 or going till the full 12 rounds at 7/2. Some very large bets are being placed on the fight not going till the 12th round.
Round bets
Ask anyone who bets regularly on boxing matches and he/she would tell you how difficult it is to predict the exact round in which the match would end.
Joshua is priced at around 12/1 to win in the 9th round, 16/1 in the 10th and 16/1 again, to win in the 11th round. As his last two fights ended in 10th and 11th rounds, there’s some good value in backing those possibilities. Predicting the round for Parker victory is going at around 50/1 to 100/1.
Please note, all the above markets are changing pretty fast owing to heavy betting activity, so, it’s always recommended to keep checking with the bookies for the latest offers.