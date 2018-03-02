By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… As I sit on my balcony, in a sunny 81 degrees, sipping a cool glass of iced tea, my favorite boychick Bradley is over there in Indiana in some facockty town called Merrillville, with his stunning lady Debbie, freezing his tukus off as he watches the builders build his and Deb’s house! That’s OK Bradley, at least you can watch the big heavyweight fight this weekend on Showtime in the warmth of your casa! With that said, let’s get into some boxing RSR readers!
Deontay Wilder… Plain and simple he is going to sleep Saturday night. Ortiz is in the biggest fight of his career and should he get knocked out by Wilder, his career is over at the top ranks of the division because of his age, outside the ring problems and such. But this is a moot point because he is not losing to Wilder. End of story!
Gennady “GGG” Golovkin… A close associate of mine for years who happens to be in the “GGG” camp told me over some bagels and lox recently, that “GGG” is not coming into the May 5th rematch against Canelo looking to win a decision which by the way, he should have gotten the last time around! My pal says “GGG” is going for the KO to show the boxing world he is the man at 160 and with a devastating KO over Alvarez, he cements his entry into the IBHOF the first time he hits a ballot!
Willie Pep… He was magic in a bottle and such a mensch! I loved meeting him through Al, and the laughs we had back in the 50’s, as we chased broads, will last my lifetime! RIP.
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father)… Al always loved an exciting heavyweight championship and one of the most fun we had watching together was Ken Norton Vs Larry Holmes. Al knew Kenny and was pissed he didn’t get the nod over Holmes because he always felt Norton should have gotten the decision. Either way, it was a great fight and one of the best 15th round I have ever seen when we had the 13-15 the real championship rounds!
The Chutzpah Award… The Chutzpah Award goes to another old pal of Al's, Albert Ruddy. Al introduced me to him when he was acting out in Hollywood and Al was a kind no nonsense man. A few years later, Ruddy would have a major hit when he produced Hogan's Heros and then became a legend as the producer of The Godfather.