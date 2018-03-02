In a statement released by the COMOSA AG on March 1, 2018, in regards to the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS), it was announced that super middleweight finalist George Groves, 28-3, 20 KO’s, will likely have to undergo surgery prior to the WBSS finally against Callum Smith, 24-0, 17 KO’s.
“George Groves informed COMOSA AG on Monday 26th February that it was necessary for him to undergo surgery on his shoulder after it was dislocated during his semi-final win over Chris Eubank, JR.”
COMOSA AG is the promotional company in charge of managing commercial activities for WBSS. They also acknowledged that they would be arranging for Groves to have a second medical opinion on the injury. Depending on the outcome, we’ll get an update on what type of timeline is to be expected for his eventual return and ultimately, the confirmed date for the WBSS super middleweight finale.
Groves put up a solid boxing display when he defeated Eubank, JR., in their WBSS super middleweight semi-final. Many across multiple boxing platforms, myself included, viewed Groves as the underdog by virtue of his previous battles coupled with his opponent’s youth and athleticism. Groves proved why no veteran is ever to be counted out.
WBSS has been a major success thus far though no major American network picked up any fights. The tournament will crown the world’s best cruiserweight and super middleweight at its conclusion. Well, there are a couple of super middleweights who aren’t in the tournament that could would make an argument, but I digress.
The full statement by COMOSA AG can be found at the following link.Contact the management team