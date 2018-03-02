Russian light heavyweight standout Artur Beterbiev, 12-0, 12 KO’s, has found a new promotional home with Top Rank Promotions. Beterbiev is the current International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light heavyweight champion after picking up the title in his 12th round knockout of Enrico Koelling in November, 2017. While the fight in itself didn’t leave much for excitement outside of the final round, Beterbiev showed he packed more than just a devastating punch as he control every bit of what little action Koelling offered up and found a way to get the defensive Koelling out of there before the fight ended.
Unfortunately for fans this was Beterbiev’s only fight of 2017. That is borderline criminal. For a guy who burst on the scene in a major way since 2013, racking up knockout after knockout, to now seeing his prime years throttled with inactivity, it was certainly time for a change. This is why having the right team makes a world of difference in a fighter’s career. At 33, Beterbiev has to make the most of his abilities right now. The light heavyweight division is filled with talent and everyone seems to be in or near their primes. This makes it a win situation for all involved. With Top Rank linked in a deal with ESPN, where Beterbiev’s last fight was televised, it seems to be a match made in heaven.
My only hope is that the best of him isn't lost between his inactive space of 2017. Rumor has it, Beterbiev is looking to face undefeated American light heavyweight, Marcus Browne. This would be an intriguing matchup for pundits and fans alike. If it goes down we'll be sure to bring you the latest. In the meantime, stay locked into Ringside Report.