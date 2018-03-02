By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
All eyes will be on Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz this weekend. Especially the eyes of Anthony Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn. As we know Anthony Joshua, 20-0, 20 KO’s is facing Joseph Parker, 24-0, 18 KO’s on March 31st. The winner of the Wilder/Ortiz fight is expected to be in line for the winner of Joshua/Parker fight, eventually. Most including Eddie Hearn are expecting Joshua to do his part and win on the 31st and set up a super fight.
Deontay Wilder thinks Hearn has different plans with his comments at the recent press conference. Deontay had this to say: “Eddie Hearn is just another white man milking a black man, that’s all it is. It’s easy. It’s about time for somebody to say it and come out with it, and I don’t care who hears it. I don’t hold my voice and I don’t have any filters, I speak what I think. “Joshua has been letting him do it because if Joshua really wanted this fight he knows how to make it happen. Give the fans what they want to see.”
Is Eddie Hearn milking Joshua? Well maybe? And maybe to make this super fight truly super, maybe they should. (Milk the fight that is). Eddie Hearn has already mentioned Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller as a potential first opponent if Joshua chooses to fight in the United States. Alexander Povetkin has also been mentioned as a mandatory if Joshua wins his up coming fight.
I also think the way this weekends fight is won may play a role. If Wilder scores an early and impressive knock out I don’t think that will increase the chances of Eddie Hearn risking the cash cows head too early. Same goes for Ortiz scoring a big KO in impressive fashion. We all know it has become part of boxing promotion to let a fight “marinate”. In some cases, it’s just the right amount of time like “GGG”/Canelo, and in other cases just way too long like Mayweather, JR./Pacquiao.
In any case, Hearn and Joshua do hold the A-side of negotiations and therefore most of the power when it comes to making this fight happen. And why wouldn't they? If you can sell out a soccer stadium that holds 80,000 people well…you are the A-side until someone else can prove that they can do the same thing. At some point in time though, the fans will decide if its taking too long and if one guy is ducking another for fear of losing the goose that lays the golden eggs. As of now, this is still good build up and fight promotion. If Wilder and Joshua both hold up their end of the bargain, I see each taking one more fight then the super fight should be ready for the world to see.