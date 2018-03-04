By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
Last night the heavyweight showdown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York will go down in Heavyweight boxing history as a date that lived up to the hype. The crowd was almost sold out and all but drooling for the matchup we were about to see go down. Luis Ortiz showed no chink in his armor as he entered the ring, just a calm ready. Deontay Wilder entered looking just as ready from what we could see from under his traditional Mardi Gras style mask. Wilder appeals to the tough Brooklyn borough, asking to be an honorary son and accepted as a second home by walking out to the ring, led by Brooklyn’s hip hop royalty the “Queen Bee” Lil Kim.
I’m going back and forth from sitting on my coach to standing up only feet from the 60-inch TV hanging from the wall, with notebook, blank paper, and pen in hand. Notebook for my round by round scorecard, blank white paper for scribbling misspelled sloppy notes. My lovely wife Shauvon already is asleep on the couch with my almost 2-year-old son Frankie. I’m actually nervous as they stare across the ring, both men looking equally confident and determined, and I already don’t want there to be a loser.
Round 1: I notice DW has a very wide stance, Ortiz comes out jabbing and landing a few counter shots. Ortiz looks to be more aggressive and technically sound as Wilder keeps that right hand cocked back like a loaded bazooka that could go off at any time and cause destruction.
Rd 1: Ortiz 10-9
Round 2: First sign of action is not a big punch landed but an off-balance slip by Luis Ortiz. Ortiz lands hard on Wilder and knocks him back. Ortiz seems to have power that can knock wilder off balance even if landing on arms, gloves, or chest. Deontay not really letting his hands go, just waiting patiently for an opportunity. Round ends with both looking as if the fight is ready to explode. Rd 2: Ortiz 10-9
Round 3: Both fighters still looking confident, but Ortiz looks like he is setting the pace and leading the way. Not many punches landing in this round and Wilder looks a bit off balance. Rd 3: Ortiz 10-9
Round 4: Wilder lands a good right that gets Ortiz’s attention early in the round, then another shortly after. Wilder looking more aggressive early, then Ortiz lands a good left of his own more than half way through the round and then another good left from Ortiz at about the 1-minute mark. Luis Ortiz has experience and boxing skills on display winning the battle of ring generalship. Rd 4: Ortiz 10-9
Round 5: Ortiz looks very aggressive and confident, both fighters are letting their hands go to start off the round. Ortiz gets Wilder in the corner and starts landing combinations. Ortiz is hurt by a big right hand and ends up getting dropped near the end of the round. Ortiz looks hurt pretty bad but time runs out in round 5. Rd 5: Wilder 10-8
Round 6: Wilder has a look like he can end the fight at any moment and the excitement we have all expected is in full effect! Both fighters throw and land some big punches. Ortiz pumps his gloves and looks at Wilder like “let’s go”. Wilder lands another big shot and both exchange more punches. My wife warns me not to disturb the baby as my excitement begins to boil over and I’m yelling at the TV as I often do. This wouldn’t be the last time tonight she peaks her head up to let me know to calm down. Wilder is looking confident and Ortiz has a look of determination that says he was built for this. Rd 6: Wilder 10-9
Round 7: After 6 rounds I have it 57-56 Ortiz. The seventh-round cools down a bit and both fighter show respect for each other and start feeling each other out once again. Ortiz is controlling the pace. Ortiz lands a huge shot that seems to hurt Wilder badly, Wilder finds a way to hold on as the round ends. I’m yelling again!!! DAM!!!!!!! Rd 7: Ortiz 10-9
Round 8: Ortiz looks more aggressive and is putting the pressure on Wilder. Ortiz looks like he wants to close the show. Wilder is starting to take punishment and not landing back at the rate he is being landed on this round. Wilder has taken some solid punches on the chin and shows he does have a good beard and is showing the heart of a champion. Definitely an Ortiz round. Rd 8: Ortiz 10-9
Round 9: This fight is everything we expected and the tension is in the air as Ortiz lands a big punch and Wilder fights back with some huge punches of his own. This seems to be a close round with both guys showing heart and guts. There is an exchange as the round ends and it appears Deontay land flush on Ortiz chin right after the bell rings, Ortiz chin looks strong. Rd 9: Wilder 10-9
Round 10: I have the fight a clear 86-84 for Ortiz going into the 10th round. Both men come out swinging and a heavyweight championship fight is coming to realization in front of an electric crowd. Deontay Wilder lands a big punch that drops Ortiz and has him wobbled pretty bad. Ortiz barely makes the 10 count but says he is fine to continue. Wilder attacks wildly as he all too often has been accused of doing and has done several times tonight. Ortiz is still hurt as wilder is stalking him. Ortiz tries to cover up but Wilder lands a vicious uppercut similar to the one Ortiz stopped Jennings with. Ortiz drops to one knee as the ref immediately calls the fight! Wilder stares out at the crowd as to say “Did I earn your respect now”? The answering his own question with the same look saying “You know I did”.
The post-fight in ring interview is an elated Deontay wilder who lets out a bit of an awkward “Brooklyn” shout out that doesn’t quite flow off the tongue the same way it does for one born and raised in the North East. A thankful Wilder speaks highly of his opponent as they both should speak of each other and do. The mention of two fathers fighting for their families and both men raising daughters with special needs bonds these two warriors forever along with their valor that was displayed. Wilder calls out Joshua as expected but mentioned that Joseph Parker can definitely win that fight. Deontay ends the interview with a loud “Boooommmb Squaaaaad” that the Tuscaloosa, Alabama native lets flow with much more believable natural rhythm. Ortiz has a shorter translated interview, also show respect and mentioning two fathers fighting for their daughters. Ortiz is handed his first professional loss but looks like he recovered well, and although disappointed, not mentally defeated.
In conclusion, my heart momentarily hurts for Ortiz. It's the type of fight I didn't want to see either guy lose. They both showed so much heart, so much effort, so much dedication, and as I mentioned earlier, so much more. I wanted it to go the 12 rounds with both guys on their feet because I thought they deserved it. That's just not how things work sometimes. Boxing can be cruel and unfair. It did feel a little bit unfair that a guy that has been boxing for so long, with such deep amateur experience and technique could be beat by guy that didn't walk into a boxing gym until 19 years old. The guy that sometimes displays amateur like technique can win simply because of scary raw power. Ortiz was the better boxer and was ahead on my scorecard, but a couple very hard punches although a bit wild and lacking proper technique could change the trajectory of a fight of this magnitude at such a high level so quickly. Hats off to Deontay Wilder, the laser focus and belief in himself and a fire to go further is also part of the heart of boxing. Deontay Wilder, 40-0, 39 KO's. Speak it, believe it, receive it. He earned it.