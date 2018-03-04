By Alden Chodash (In Attendance)
In the 7th defense of his belt, a hard right hook by challenger Luis Ortiz had WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder all, but out in the 7th round. Seemingly on the brink of his first loss in 40 fights, the champion appeared to use the full 3 minutes of the following round to recover in a fight he looked to be running out of time in. Wilder seemed to many to be trailing on the scorecards as the slippery counter-puncher Ortiz was controlling the distance and landing periodically with eye-catching jabs and straight lefts. Nevertheless, it was the Alabama native Wilder who would survive to stun Ortiz in the 9th and finish him in the 10th with an onslaught of punches punctuated by a vicious right uppercut.
It wasn’t pretty at times nor was it always entertaining, but Wilder rose to the occasion and exceeded expectations against his toughest opposition to date. We all knew Wilder had the power to hurt just about any heavyweight out there, but what we didn’t know is how Deontay could leverage his physical gifts during the kind of extreme adversity he faced at several points in the bout. Despite questionable scores showing Wilder ahead after 9 rounds, several boxing writers had Wilder trailing in the bout. It was beginning to look like a stylistic nightmare for the undefeated champion as he struggled to find his distance and land against the natural counter-punching Cuban, but Wilder instantly reminded his fans of his vaunted power in the 5th with a huge right hand which split Ortiz’s guard and decked the 240 pound challenger.
The bout made it clear that Anthony Joshua would hold a significant technical advantage over Wilder, who wouldn’t enjoy the same height advantage that he held over Ortiz. It’s very likely that Joshua may build an early lead against Wilder, maybe even an extended lead, but what we learned Saturday is that Wilder can remain dangerous under any circumstances, whether he be trailing on the cards or on the verge of a knockout loss. What makes the bout fascinating is that Joshua also exhibited the same resilience and heart in his 2017 war with Wladimir Klitschko, when he got off the deck to stop the former heavyweight kingpin in the 11th.
It’s arguable as to who is the harder puncher between Wilder and Joshua, but it appears that this future match-up may boil down to more than whoever lands the first big shot. Not only are both titleholders dangerous when hurt, but both have the heart to be especially dangerous in the following rounds, making it increasingly difficult to count either man out.
So what do we do while we wait for the powers that be to make this megafight happen? Well, fortunately the heavyweight division is as loaded as it’s been in recent years, with lineal champion Tyson Fury slated to make a comeback, Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller on the rise, and Dillian Whyte coming off significant victories over Dereck Chisora and Robert Helenius. As we wait for Anthony Joshua to unify the division against Joseph Parker later this month, there are plenty of appealing options for Wilder or the Joshua-Parker winner to choose from while promoters allow Joshua-Wilder to “marinate”.
But that comes with a risk. While Joshua and Wilder have both demonstrated the ability to come back from near knockout losses, ask Lennox Lewis if heavyweights are always that lucky. Joshua and Wilder would both be correctly favored over any other heavyweight in the division currently, but is it a risk the stakeholders want to continually take while fans are craving this heavyweight superfight, especially given the vulnerability both men have shown recently?Contact the Feature Writers