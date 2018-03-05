As professional boxing receives a fair share of investment in every part of the world and is enjoyed by a great multitude of sports fans everywhere, it doesn’t come as a surprise that it has also caught the attention of many celebrities.
Let’s now tell you about some celebrity boxing fans you’re most likely to spot around the ring whenever a big event such as this one happens.
Sylvester Stallone
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Rocky attending such high-priced fights as it was a boxing movie franchise only that made him a superstar all across the world. Many Sylvester Stallone fans may not be aware that he wasn’t always a big fan of the sport. His love for it grew only after Rocky became a huge hit. He also owns a boxing promotion company known as ‘Tiger Eye Productions’.
Denzel Washington
Having portrayed Ruben Carter in the hit 1999 movie ‘The Hurricane,’ Denzel Washington became fond of boxing over a period of time and can be seen at all the top boxing fights.
Jack Nicholson
Another one of Hollywood’s most frequently noticed boxing fans, Jack Nicholson is widely recognized for furious roles he has played in all kinds of films. His demeanor clearly matches that of a seasoned boxer. In fact, Jack was a close friend of Mohammed Ali, the legendary boxer as well.
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe’s passion and love for boxing also grew because of having starred in a film based around the sport. Considered one of the toughest guys of Hollywood by many, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he’s extremely fond of boxing. Admittedly, Crowe likes watching many different sports and had even thought about buying a stake in the English Premier League team Leeds United at one point of time!
Mark Wahlberg
Having been nominated for a great number of awards because of the way he played the ambitious boxer Micky Ward in the 2010 Hollywood movie ‘The Fighter,’ in Mark’s opinion the film was much more than about playing the part for him. He’s always had a lot of interest in almost every aspect of sport. At one point of time he was highly active in cricket too and had even bought an equity share in the Barbados Tridents cricket franchise, alongside other similar business ventures.
Some of the other popular celebrities who regularly follow and visit major boxing events include Mickey Rourke, Will Smith, Triple H (the professional wrestler), Michael Bay and Liev Schreiber.