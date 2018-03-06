The animosity between former World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight champion Danny “Miracle Man” Jacobs and Jermall “Future of Boxing” Charlo is at an all-time high. What had seemed to be a cordial relationship has now blossomed to one of malcontent. The viewing public has had a front row seat as everything has unfolded. This seemingly started to unfold well before this past weekend as there have been different barns on social media from the Charlo camp in relation to Jermall Charlo fighting Jacobs at some point.
Things really boiled over during the past weekend, particularly, backstage at the Barclays Center where the Deontay Wilder Vs Luis Ortiz heavyweight clash was held. As luck would have it, Charlo was in the midst of an interview on varying topics, particularly Danny Jacobs, when Jacobs just so happened to pass by. This resulted in the two camps coming face to face with each other as they discussed the back and forth that had been taking place over social media.
It all boiled down to a he said, she said type of situation and Jacobs declaring that Charlo has never made a million dollar payday. Rightfully, Charlo dismissed the money aspect and continually stated in subsequent interviews that he’s not worried about the money and is only looking towards his legacy. For that matter, Charlo deserves credit for actually letting it be known that he’s interested in facing the best regardless of the financial aspects.
Charlo is scheduled to fight Hugo Centeno, JR., on April 21st. The fight was originally scheduled to be the co-feature on the Wilder Vs Ortiz card but Centeno, JR., injured his ribs and fight had to be rescheduled. Jacobs is scheduled to face Maciej Sulecki on April 28th. Charlo has been calling for each to scrap their scheduled fights and face each other. There are a lot of particulars involved but if this is something that both adamantly vie for, it's possible. The fans win in this situation as well because the matchup, on paper, looks to be one that has the potential to exceed the expectations. As of right now we'll just have to sit and wait to see if anything actually comes about. Either way, Jacobs and Charlo seemed to be headed for a full on collision.