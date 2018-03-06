By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
In my look around the smaller guys over the last few weeks I have been struck by how much Scotland has managed to contribute to the debate. We do wee guys quite well and there are very few heavyweights of which we can speak that talk with our Celtic lilt.
Over the last few years I have got to know one in particular who typifies that wonderful Glasgow phrase, gallus. It’s a phrase that struggles to translate itself because it means without fear, without regard to other’s opinions and taking stands that others would shy away from – but it means so much more. It is an attitude, it is a factor in their hubris, it is the reason we get drawn to them and the reason why shy away from them. It is Scott Allan, 7-3-1, 0 KO’s.
I am drawn to Scott “Title Taker” Allan because he is the epitome of a wee guy with big ambitions. A former Kickboxing world champion he has made his way to a Scottish title in boxing, lost it, lost a British title eliminator and still feels he has what it takes to make the step up and beyond the domestic level. He is great to talk to, though his style and his record need the boost of a few wins around it.
He was due, in February, to get into the ring to start that process but a bout of flu near to his date with that destiny put paid to that. His next outing should be as soon as possible, otherwise this wee guy might explode!
Whilst Allan’s star was fading the star that was rising was a young man who beat him not once but twice. It was Ukashir “Kash” Farooq, 8-0, 2 KO’s, who went in the ring with Scott and took his Scottish title, then went back in with him and stopped his rise to a British title fight.
Farooq is only 21 years old and is making enough waves outside the ring that his April date with Josh Wale for the British title is getting increased attention. The first fight with Allan was a bit of a shock, live on Scottish Television as everyone expected Allan to beat him; especially me.
I and all the rest of us were wrong as the hungrier man got to beat Allan on points and take the title. It was an impressive performance and showed us that Farooq might just be the real deal. Farooq is one of the reasons why Scotland needs immigration. His family came over to Scotland from Pakistan in 2002 for a holiday, loved it so much, mum decided they should come and stay.
Farooq was soon part of his community and that mix of Pakistani and Scottish accent shows just how much he has become part of his local fabric. The pride with which they saw him return with the Scottish belt shows just how much that community now see him as one of their own.
His brother taking him to a gym was what sealed his future for him as he got a compliment and advice on the way out that seemed to stop him and made him think, you know what, I might be good at this game and I could improve enough to make something of it.
Improve is what he has done, in bucket loads.
Farooq was guided by some tremendous people who came from nothing and shared it widely. That lack of opportunity and humour means that there is plenty to share and richly given so that others may see that what you have is not in your hands but in your heart and governed by your head. So, from nothing they build to give others plenty. The first trainer he had, Boaby “Sherbo” McDermott shone that light all the time.
Unfortunately McDermott, along with another dedicated trainer in the gym, Bobby Kennedy lost their lives within months of each other and Farooq had to deal with tragedy.
Farooq was ready to give up, but his mum was the one who persuaded him to stop such nonsense. She pointed out how far he had come and that changed his mind set. He was a Scottish champion in his 8th fight. He was a British title chaser in that same fight and he is now putting the experience of his amateur career to good use.
The amateurs saw him box 49 times throughout the world with Boxing Scotland. Representing his adopted home on many an occasion that experience has proven invaluable to keep his head on his shoulders, that sore heart in its right place with hunger and desire and now, with his mum’s prayers the chances are coming through his own God’s will to provide him with opportunities. His biggest desire – get a good house for his family – that was what Boaby suggested he should be aiming for and I cannot wait to see them get it!
As for Scott. The recent addition to his family of a beautiful Princess and daughter has rekindled that fire and once it burns brightly there is nobody likely to put it out…
Aye we in Scotland do the wee man well. 2018 and beyond should show the world another couple of gallus roasters for you to witness.