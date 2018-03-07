Eddie Hearns of Matchroom Boxing has announced that the fighter simply known as “The Monster’” Nayoa Inoue, 15-0, 13 KO’s, will be making his return to the ring on May 25, 2018. This time he’ll be fighting at 118 pounds and against a formidable foe in Jamie McDonnell, 29-2-1, 13 KO’s.
Not only is this a good matchup, this will also provide look at just how good Inoue is in facing what is arguably may be his stiffest test, Inoue is widely considered one of the best 10 best fighters in the world. Already a super in Japan, Inoue will be fighting in Japan’s capital, Tokyo. Inoue made his debut in America during last year’s Super Fly triple header on HBO.
McDonnell is a crafty fighter who knows how to use his size and reach. He's also on a long winning streak and has shown that he can make adjustments. Still, McDonnell will have his hands full when he and Inoue face off. Victory is never guaranteed in the sport of boxing, but Inoue looks to have the skill sets to be dominant over the next several years and will make a statement. His future may very well be now.