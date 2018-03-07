By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
On Independence Day 1910, the first black heavyweight champion in history Jack Johnson defended his title against beloved former champion James J. Jeffries. In the biggest sporting event of its time, the fight grossed $270,775 (equivalent to $6.7 million in 2017) and had over 20,000 on hand in Reno, Nevada. Regardless of the historic figures the fight generated, the boxing world echoed the ugliness of the Jim Crow era by picking sides along racial lines, casting Jeffries as the “Great White Hope” to lift the crown from the largely unpopular Johnson. After 15 one-sided rounds, Johnson became the first man to defeat Jeffries as he stopped the proud ex-champion after scoring three knockdowns. Unfortunately for the champion, his victory wasn’t greeted with love and admiration from the public; instead, the outcome triggered race riots in more than 25 states, with at least 20 people killed.
Since this landmark event, boxing has slowly evolved into one of the most ethnically diverse sports in the world. However, the tragedy lies in the talent that was lost to the sport’s history of racial intolerance, particularly in the heavyweight division. Back when the crown was in its infancy, Peter Jackson was denied a shot at the first Marquees of Queensbury heavyweight champion John L. Sullivan who claimed he would never cross the “color line” to give Jackson a shot.
While Jack Johnson was fortunate enough to get a shot at the title, an exceptional round-robin of heavyweight hall-of-famers that included Sam Langford, Joe Jeanette, Sam McVea, and Harry Wills were all deprived of a chance to fight for the crown on racial grounds. Further, heavyweight champions Jack Dempsey and Gene Tunney both never fought black fighters, continuing an ugly tradition of racial exclusion in the division. Not until Joe Louis won the crown in 1937 did the division begin to shed its ethnic restrictions, especially as Louis became a national icon following his iconic knockout of Germany’s Max Schmeling in the midst of World War 2.
The driving force for ethnic diversity throughout the sport’s history has largely been poverty, as many marginalized ethnic groups rose to prominence from socioeconomic oppression. When America opened its floodgates in the early 20th century, struggling immigrants from Irish, Italian and Jewish descent all fought to make a name for themselves at a time when boxing was significantly more demanding and less rewarding.
In the Jewish community, legends Benny Leonard and Barney Ross rose to prominence from their upbringings in Manhattan and Chicago Jewish ghettos, respectively. In the Italian realm, Jake LaMotta’s father once forced the future middleweight champion to fight other neighborhood boys in the street for the pennies, nickels, and dimes needed to pay the rent. Similarly, Rocky Graziano’s upbringing was no picnic either, spending time in reform school and jail before turning professional at age 23.
The African American community is no exception; even as George Dixon became the first black world champion in boxing history in 1890, racial oppression both in and out of the sport has served as a motivator and an obstacle for the African American boxing community. For example, even while the boxing world celebrated black champions such as Henry Armstrong, “Sugar” Ray Robinson, and Joe Louis, racial prejudice outside the ring led to the false imprisonment of former middleweight champion Rubin “Hurricane” Carter for almost 20 years for a string of homicides that weren’t properly investigated. Muhammad Ali was perhaps the most outspoken boxer against racial injustice, as the “The Greatest” went on to become one of the most iconic leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, but sacrificed his freedom and heavyweight title in the process.
Perhaps the last historic example of racial bigotry in the sport came when Gerry Cooney was heralded as the second coming of the “Great White Hope” when he challenged Larry Holmes for the title in 1982. However, the sport has nonetheless continued to evolve. Today, ethnic diversity is one of boxing’s prouder accomplishments and is readily apparent when you look at the pinnacle of the sport. Not only has boxing come a long way from being racially exclusive, but no longer is the US the dominant force in the sport from a nationalistic perspective.
Only three fighters in the Ring Magazine top 10 pound-for-pound list were born in the US (Terence Crawford, Mikey Garcia, and Errol Spence, JR.), with the remainder of the list heralding from the likes of Russia, Cuba, Japan, Thailand, Ukraine, Mexico, and Kazakhstan. And while the US still hosts the majority of the superfights in boxing, Wembley Stadium in England, for example, recently hosted the 8th largest attended fight in the sport’s history with 90,000 in attendance to watch Anthony Joshua stop former champion Wladimir Klitschko.
Likewise, in 1993 a record of 132,247 paying spectators packed Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to watch Julio Cesar Chavez, SR. pummel an overmatched Greg Haugen. The days when boxing’s biggest events could all be found at Madison Square Garden and Yankee Stadium have come and gone, and while Las Vegas is still something of the Mecca for megafights, the international landscape is continually shifting.
As the landscape of boxing continues to expand, so does the variety of boxing technique and skill. While the original Kid Chocolate and Kid Gavilan brought in a wave of smooth Cuban boxing finesse that would be later adopted by the likes of Jose Napoles, Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko now brings a revolutionary combination of shiftiness and agility to the ring that has stunned the boxing world thus far. Who knows what the boxing world will have to offer as the sport continues to be more and more inclusive of ethnic diversity.