Just a few things before I get into my picks of who I think is overrated in boxing today. First of all, this is just a matter of opinion and my thoughts. Also, some of these fighters I do think are ok or are good fighters. I have the most respect for all boxers that step in the square circle and it takes guts to do so. These are just some of the fighters that I think have gotten a lot of hype or praise from the media more than they should. Ok let’s get right into it.
1. Tyson Fury: I just received the new Ring Magazine and on the front cover its main focus is the Heavyweight’s. They have Tyson Fury listed as the “Lineal” Champ. Sure I do understand he beat Wladimir Klitschko for the “Lineal” Championship. The problem is the fight was in November of 2015 which was over 2 years ago. Now the Ring Magazine did indeed stripped him of the Ring title recently but it took too long. A champion of any division should stay active and defend that title or simply retire. I know he just had his license reinstated for doping issues and he looks to come back sometime this year. It was just a disgrace to put him on the Ring Magazine and state him as the “Lineal” Champ alongside with Wilder, Joshua, and Parker. At least these guys are actually fighting and trying to battle out on who the best of the division is. All Tyson Fury has done since the win against Klitschko is talk. Talk is cheap and time to start fighting please.
2. Adrien Broner: The Mayweather, JR. wannabe has been truly a “Problem” in boxing. To say he is a champion in 4 different classes is absurd. It’s easier to win titles in multiple weight divisions nowadays. His only best win in my opinion was his knockout victory over Antonio Demarco to claim the Lightweight Championship. Every time this guy has stepped it up in competition he loses. In my eyes, he has also lost to Daniel Ponce DeLeon and Adrian Granados. You can almost make a case that Paulie Malignaggi edged him out too. He’s not considered a top pound for pound fighter anymore, but he still gets big fights despite his losing efforts and his nonsense outside of the ring. I will give him credit for his toughness and at least being an active fighter. Broner is scheduled to fight Jessie Vargas next month and if he wins, he can earn some respect back.
3. Vasyl Lomachenko: Yes, I might get some slack on this, but hear me out first. First of all, I think Mr. Hi-Tech is a really good fighter and one of the best today. I currently have him #5 in my pound for pound list. I only have GGG, Canelo, Crawford and Kovalev over him. In my opinion these guys have done more than him. I only think he is overrated in a sense when the media and boxing experts say he is #1 pound for pound. I have heard the HBO and ESPN crew state this as well. He is already being compared to great fighters such as Pernell Whitaker and that's an insult. I don't make much of his win over Rigondeaux as the Cuban moved up two weight classes to fight him. Lomachenko was so much bigger than him. As of now we don't know how far he will go yet. Only time will tell. He has a good streak right now and he is on the right path, but let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet. If he moves up in weight and beats guys like Mikey Garcia or Jorge Linares, then we can make a case that he is #1.