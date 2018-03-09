Exclusive Interview by Joshua “City” Brewer
Joel Casamayor, 38-6-1, 22 KO’s, is one of the best Cuban fighters to have stepped foot in the ring. Cuba has a rich and storied history when it comes to the sport of boxing and has produced numerous world champions. Casamayor is deservedly high on their list of great talents. The southpaw was a fast, technically sound boxer who posed problems for the many top fighters he fought.
While father time eventually forces all boxers, even the great ones out of the ring, Casamayor is now at a new stage in his life where he’s passing his knowledge on to the current generation of Cuban fighters. I had the opportunity to speak with “El Cepillo” and get his thoughts on the past and present, plus the one fighter he would have loved to stand across the ring from.
JB: When and how did you get your start in boxing?
I started at eight years old because I started to get into fights on the streets of Cuba. My step dad said “Look, you’ve got a real problem with your anger and need to relieve this anger. Let’s get you into boxing.” The gym was near my home in Cuba. My step dad took me to the gym and that’s how I got started, at eight years old.
JB: You picked up a Gold Medal in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. What was that moment like for you?
I was very proud, very happy about the win. It was a great accomplishment for me based on where I started at eight years old. It’s a feeling like no other.
JB: You’re a two weight division champion having picked up major titles at super featherweight and lightweight. You fought a bunch of top notch fighters. Thinking about all of your fights, win or lose, who do you feel gave you your toughest challenge?
Jose Luis Castillo. I remember he was really, really good and gave me my toughest challenge. We are friends now, actually. We met again last year. We hadn’t seen each other since our fight. It was a great meeting.
JB: Is there a fighter that you wanted to fight during your career but never got the chance to fight?
Floyd Mayweather, JR.
JB: That would have been a great fight. How do you think that fight would have gone and do you think you would have penetrated his shoulder roll defense?
The fight would have been very technical and I would try to break that shoulder roll thing that Floyd has. I would have won that fight. I tried to get Floyd to fight at 135 and somehow he refused to fight me. He went up to 140 instead and that’s why we didn’t fight. The fight at 135 would have been great. I wouldn’t have fought him at 140. At 140 Floyd would have won that fight. But at 135 when he was offered that fight, I would have won that fight.
JB: What are your thoughts on the crop of young talent out there now in or around the lightweight division?
I feel that right now there aren’t as many guys out there like it was back in the day. Boxing is not what it was before. If we’re talking right now, active, there’s nobody that I really follow and admire. I get very critical sometimes because I know who’s good, and who’s really good. I’m very critical because I see things that regular people don’t see. Right now, I can’t tell you any names. Right now there is nobody out there that matches what boxing was before.
JB: Do you train fighters?
I train Yordenis Ugas and the two boxing brothers, Rances Barthelemy and Leduan Barthelemy.
JB: What do you miss most about fighting?
What I really miss is the fighting and training leading up to the fight, training camp. I’ve been a coach for a few years now. Going to the ring and cornering these guys, and being in camp reminds me of everything and is how I kind of cope with the missing parts of being a fighter. I’m very happy what’s going on in my life right now, especially being a coach.
JB: Any parting words for all of your fans out there in the boxing universe?
To all of my fans, hello. I love all of my fans. I want to let you all know that I'm a very good coach. This is another chapter in my life and hopefully down the road I'll be recognized as a great trainer.