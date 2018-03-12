By Joshua “City” Brewer
It is being widely reported that Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions is scheduling a high profile championship clash between Vasyl Lomachenko, 10-1, 8 KO’s, and reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight champion Jorge Linares, 44-3, 27 KO’s. This would pit Lomachenko in what will be widely considered his stiffest year yet. The fight is reportedly being scheduled for May 12, 2018.
Linares is on a 13-fight win streak dating back to 2012 and has at times displayed skills that make many regard him as one of the top pound for pound fighters in the world. Lomachenko on the other hand has been widely considered the best boxer in the world at the current moment though Terence Crawford surely has something to say about that.
Apparently, the only thing holding us back from seeing what may ultimately be one of the best stylistic matchups in 2018 is ESPN moving a Southeastern Conference (SEC) women’s softball game. If they were to move it to another one of its many channels the I believe it will be a win for everyone. That said, I’ll leave that to them and stick to what I know, which is the fact that 2018 has been off to a hell of a start and adding this fight to the mix only solidifies further the fact that boxing is back and in full force.
As my fellow Marines say, get some!Contact the management team