People have been placing bets on boxing matches since the late 18th century. This is the time when the first people in Britain started making wagers on fighters. Boxing as a sport has witnessed many important moments in the 20th century. There were some legendary boxers like Sugar Ray Leonard, Muhammad Ali, and Mike Tyson. Today, this sport is still popular and the new generation of boxers like Mayweather, Joshua, and Pacquiao are making this sport even more interesting.
Of course, people are still betting on boxing too. Those who are interested in placing a wager should know that there are certain things that they should have in mind before they actually place a wager. Las Vegas is still the capital city of boxing and you can find special boxing odds for every major boxing event in the sportsbook located there. The good news is that people can now use online sports bookmakers to place bets too. This form of gambling is getting quite popular these days because it has proven to be very convenient.
Boxing betting explained
Placing a bet on a boxing match is very easy because there are only two athletes involved and one of them must win (except in rare occasions when the matches end in a draw). So, the basic bet is the one that lets you predict who will win the game. There are so-called money lines that can help you place a bet like this. In case you are not sure what these money lines mean, we will provide some examples.
For instance, if the favorite is evaluated at -150 you can expect to win $$100 in case you bet $150. If you bet on the underdog which is evaluated at +150 you will win $150 if you bet $100. There is also an opportunity to place a bet on a draw. If it is evaluated at +900, you will get $900 for a $100 bet.
Additionally, there are bookmakers that have boxing proposition bets in their offer. For example, you can bet on the number of rounds you expect to see in the match. There are some special proposition bets that can bring you very high prizes like choosing the exact round when the match will end or a combo bet where you can select the winner of the match and how this match will end – with a knockout or by decision. These are difficult bets that are very hard to predict, but that’s why the prizes are so high.
It is very difficult to bet on boxing in case you are not familiar with this great sport. If you want to be successful in boxing betting, you must learn more about the fighters, especially about the best fighters that the moment. Keep in mind that even the best boxers can lose a fight against a seemingly weaker opponent. That’s why boxing is interesting – it’s all about motivation and current form.
When betting on boxing, just like betting on any other sport, you should do some research and learn more about the bookmakers too. If you are doing this online, you will have much more success because it’s easier to compare websites than betting shops. In any case, you should decide what kind of bet you want to place before you start your research. After that, you should check the most popular betting places and find the bookmaker that offers the best odds. You will notice that all of them have different odds and there is a good reason for that – they want to attract new players without losing their profit. So, they can offer better odds on one of the fighters, but weaker for the other.
If you are focused on the online bookmakers, we will recommend sticking to online betting websites that have built a strong reputation. In case you are looking for a new bookmaker, make sure that they are legitimate. Also, check their bonuses and promotions. Some of them have excellent offers for new players. Additionally, they have special accumulator offers in case you are planning on placing a bet on a few boxing matches.
We hope that this article will help you understand how boxing betting works and that you will use some of these boxing betting tips.