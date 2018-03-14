By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
Canelo Alvarez, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, Golden Boy Promotions, Las Vegas and everybody making any money off this super-fight should thank their lucky stars for a (possibly) contaminated urine produced by Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, because at least we are talking about the fight! Sometimes the best promotion has nothing to do with “substance” and is more about just keeping the fans talking.
The first fight needed to “marinate” for about 2 years according to Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions. We we’re forced to watch Canelo in a fight with Amir Khan, which we all knew would end in a knock out. Then a fight with Liam Smith, which even actor Liam Neeson would have trouble convincing us that anyone really wanted to see that event take place. Then one final delay for good measure, when they got Julio Chavez, JR. to put down his dirty urine and volunteer do his best impression of a punching bag or a piñata to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
After all this build up we were sure to see the “Fight of the Century”, or at least fight of the decade, maybe fight of the year? Well, I guess we settled for not as much of a letdown as Mayweather, JR. Vs Pacquiao. In all honesty, I actually enjoyed this fight outside of the disappointing scorecards. Not quite the war we expected. Certainly, wasn’t Gatti/Ward, or Ali/Frazier, or even Valdez/Quigg for that matter. Although I enjoyed the fight and was glued to the TV for every punch, the mainstream thought process was not exactly enthusiastic about the overall action that took place. Therefore, promoting this rematch could be downright painstakingly boring, without a good controversy.
Bring in the Clenbuterol! Bring in the contaminated meat and let’s have a real beef! I mean what else would we talk about? We can stir up some more fake racial outrage by Abel Sanchez, because America doesn’t have enough of that. We can talk about “GGG” being more aggressive and putting in his body work. We can talk about how much Canelo has learned from his first fight and how he will fight Mexican style this time and go for the knock out. We can talk about all of that and still lose interest in less time then it took Mayweather, JR. to convince MMA fans that McGregor had a real chance in the ring.
So, a good controversy is just what the doctor ordered, or maybe the trainer, or someone seems to have ordered something allegedly. The Canelo fans will double down on contaminated beef, the “GGG” fans will have more of a reason to dislike Canelo and call him a cheat. Like everything in the media and social media, most facts will get pushed aside for a good story where you get to push your own narrative and egos and stubbornness will prevail for those that hold ultimate power. We will probably not get a clear resolution to what is alleged, only furthering the divide which is always good for business. So, fight away, that’s what it’s all about anyway.Contact the Feature Writers