By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
As WBO super-featherweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko embarks on his journey into the lightweight division, he will follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest fighters in boxing history to ever compete at 135. From “The Old Master” Joe Gans to “Sugar” Shane Mosley, the lightweight division has featured some of the richest talent the sport has ever seen, in addition to some of the best dramas. While Lomachenko will be chasing history to become one of boxing’s most inexperienced 3-division world champions, he will have the opportunity to be compared to some of the best lightweights to ever grace the pugilistic world.
Let’s take the time to run through some of the greatest fighters in 135-pound history. It’s important to note that this is not a ranked list, as all fighters carry their own unique impact on their specific era in addition to ring history.
Joe “The Old Master” Gans: Champion from 1902-1904, and 1906-1908
Only the 3rd African American fighter ever to win a world title in boxing, Joe Gans lifted the lightweight belt from Frank Erne in an emphatic 1st round knockout in their 1902 rematch. Throughout his reign as lightweight champion, Gans did not shy away from challenging larger men, including welterweight champion “Barbados” Joe Walcott (whom he drew with) and Sam Langford, who would eventually go on to become one of the greatest heavyweights to never get a chance at the title. Gans would eventually relinquish his title following a victory over Jimmy Britt in 1904, but would regain the belt two years later in a brutal 42 round affair against Battling Nelson in the original “Fight of the Century”.
By the time Gans lost his belt to Nelson in their 1908 rematch, “The Old Master” was only two years away from his untimely death from tuberculosis. Further, Gans had been struggling to make 135 for years, and after his 59th round against “The Durable Dane”, the champion finally gave way and was knocked out in round 17th. Gans’s ring wizardry was admired by the likes of Benny Leonard, Abe Attell, John L. Sullivan (whose bigotry towards African American fighters is well documented), and Bob Fitzsimmons. Attell even went so far as to claim Gans was the “greatest lightweight that ever entered the ring”. Fitzsimmons claimed Gans was the “cleverest fighter, big or little that ever put on the gloves”.
Benny “Ghetto Wizard” Leonard: Champion from 1917 to 1925
Called the “Ghetto Wizard” due to his childhood upbringing in a predominantly Jewish Lower East Manhattan ghetto, Benny Leonard’s dominance over the lightweight division could only be stopped by one person: his mother. In 1925, Leonard retired after an 8 year reign as lightweight champion at his ill mother’s request. Leonard’s reign included victories over future hall of famers Lew Tendler and Freddie Welsh, in addition to thrilling come-from-behind victories over the likes of Richie Mitchell and Ever Hammer.
Leonard was ahead of his time in terms of the calculated science he demonstrated in the ring, which was not customary of early 20th century prize-fighting. Leonard also demonstrated terrific grit in the ring, stopping challenger Richie Mitchell after nearly being counted out in the first round. For his efforts in the ring, Nat Fleischer ranked Leonard the 2nd greatest lightweight of all-time, right behind Joe Gans. Additionally, historian Bert Sugar rated Leonard as the 6th greatest fighter of all time, pound-for-pound.
“Manos de Piedra” Roberto Duran: Champion from 1972 to 1979
46 years after Benny Leonard retired, Leonard’s trainer Ray Arcel would have another lightweight prodigy on his hands: the great Roberto Duran. Duran could be as much of a brilliant, master boxer as he could be a savage, ruthless destroyer, and he could even take on both roles over the course of one night. Duran’s dominance as lightweight champion began in 1972 when he stopped Scotland’s Ken Buchanan after 13 rounds. Duran would defend his title against several top contenders including Esteban De Jesus (who gave Duran his first loss in a non-title fight), Edwin Viruet, and Ray Lampkin, who was unconscious for 80 minutes following Duran’s (near) murderous left hook.
While Ring Magazine ranking Duran as the greatest lightweight of all time, Duran’s legacy wasn’t exclusive to the 135-pound division. Perhaps Duran’s greatest victory was when he moved up to welterweight to defeat the unbeaten “Sugar” Ray Leonard in a grueling 15 round affair in Montreal. Duran would go on to win titles at 154 and 160, and would go on to be ranked by boxing historian Bert Sugar as the 8th greatest fighter to ever lace them up.
Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker: Champion from 1989 to 1991
Like Duran, 1984 Olympic Gold Medalist Pernell Whitaker’s legacy also extended past the lightweight division, but most experts agree that Whitaker was at his best during his 2 year reign as undisputed 135-pound champion. In only his 16th professional fight, Whitaker was a victim of a terrible decision when he first challenged for the lightweight title, losing a split decision to Jose Luis Ramirez in France. However, Whitaker would need only 11 more months to capture the lightweight title when he dominated Greg Haugen for the IBF strap. Throughout his reign as lightweight champion, Whitaker would end up unifying the division against top notch opposition such as Azumah Nelson, Jorge Paez, and Jose Luis Ramirez in a satisfying revenge shutout.
Whitaker would go on to become one of boxing's rare 4-division world champions with title-winning efforts at 140, 147, and 154. In perhaps his most impressive showing, yet most disappointing night, "Sweet Pea" would decisively handle 87-0 Julio Cesar Chavez in the Alamodome only to get a draw for his efforts. Nevertheless, most boxing experts consider Whitaker to be the first man to snap Chavez's historic unbeaten streak, in addition to being one of the greatest lightweights in 135-pound history.