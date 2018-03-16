By Rich “Lite It Up” Lopez
This week we look back at one of the most controversial fights of 2008 which is also celebrating its 10 year anniversary. It was the 2nd encounter between the WBC Super Featherweight Champion Juan Manuel Marquez vs Manny Pacquiao. This is a fight where the media was split on who won the fight. The reason I’m going back to review this fight is to see if I had a second opinion than I had last time and then provide my final outcome.
Recap of the 1st fight:
These fighters first met on May 8, 2004 in Las Vegas. Juan Manuel “Dinamita” Marquez was the IBF and WBA Featherweight Champion. Marquez was an underrated champion and was overshadowed by his other countrymen Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera. Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao had earned his shot at Marquez’s titles after he stopped Marco Antonio Barrera in an upset. Many observers felt it was too quick to match Pacquiao against the more experienced Marquez. Manny was also attempting to win titles in a 3rd weight class as well.
These two fighters matched up perfectly and gave an entertaining fight. Marquez was dropped 3 times in the 1st round and it was almost over. However he battled back and regained his composure. The fight went 12 rounds and nobody knew the outcome. The fight was declared a draw and it was controversial. After the fight we learned 3 things. First, there needed to be an immediate rematch. Secondly, Manny Pacquiao proved his stoppage over Barrera was no fluke and he was the real deal. Third, Juan Manuel Marquez showed he was a slick counter puncher, but also a fighter with a lot of heart.
The setup:
Even though the rematch should have taken place right away; it took almost 4 years to make it happen. Marquez went on to defend his titles 2 more times against Victor Polo and Orlando Salido. He would eventually get stripped of his IBF belt. Then there was a poor business decision to travel to Indonesia to challenge the undefeated Chris John. Marquez lost a controversial 12 round unanimous decision and his WBA Strap. After the setbacks, Marquez went up to the Super Featherweight division and beat his countrymen Marco Antonio Barrera in a very close fight over 12 rounds for the WBC title. He made 1 title defense beating Rocky Juarez by a unanimous decision.
Manny Pacquiao’s career went a different direction. He went to the Super Featherweight division and fought Erik Morales three times. Pacquiao won the trilogy beating Morales 2 of the 3 fights. He also added wins over top fighters such as Oscar Larios and Jorge Solis. To top it off he beat Marco Antonio Barrera in a rematch by unanimous decision. This would finally bring back Pacquiao and Marquez together for a rematch to settle score in Las Vegas. Pacquiao had more experience at this point and got better, but Marquez was still dangerous. How will the second fight play out?
My scoring for the rematch:
The fighters picked up where they left off and went to battle. Here’s how I scored the fight.
Round 1: Marquez 10-9. Close and tactical round. Marquez countered well in this round.
Round 2: Marquez 10-9. Both fighters opened up more. Marquez landed a good combination at the end that staggered Pacquiao.
Round 3: Pacquiao 10-8. Marquez had a decent round but then was dropped towards the end. Marquez got up and both fighters exchanged at the end.
Round 4: Pacquiao 10-9. Marquez came back and fought well. Pacquiao was more active than the 2 fighters and got the better of the exchanges.
Round 5: Marquez 10-9. The pace slowed down a little. Manny missed a lot of his left hand shots and Marquez countered well with right hands.
Round 6: Marquez 10-9. Clear round for Marquez. Marquez still countered Manny with right hands.
Round 7: Pacquiao 10-9. Marquez was cut by an accidental head butt. Both men had good exchanges. Pacquiao edged Marquez out by a little bit.
Round 8: Marquez 10-9. Marquez opened up with a right hand that cut Pacquiao. Marquez followed up with a left to the body which hurt Pacquiao.
Round 9: Marquez 10-9. Pacquiao shows a lot of energy but not much of his shots landed. Marquez still did well with his counter punching.
Round 10: Pacquiao 10-9. Pacman came out with a fury and landed a left hand that staggered Marquez. Manny had a big round and landed a few more hard left hands.
Round 11: Marquez 10-9. Both fighters were tired and exchanging, but Marquez was slightly better.
Round 12: Marquez 10-9. Both men closed the show, but Marquez put together great combinations.
I had Marquez winning the fight 115-112.
Outcome:
Judge Duane Ford scored it 115-112 for Pacquiao. Judge Jerry Roth scored it 115-112 for Marquez. Judge Tom Miller scored it 114-113 for Pacquiao. Manny Pacquiao won the fight by split decision. If Marquez did not go down, the fight would have been another draw. Once again it was another controversial fight like the 1st fight.
Final thoughts:
I felt Marquez won this fight and out boxed Manny. My opinion did not change from the first time, as I always felt Marquez won this fight. Yes, Pacquiao was aggressive and had his moments but at times was not effective. If I give a boxer 8 rounds or more in a 12 round fight, he is the clear winner in my book. So at the end, I disagreed with the judge's decision. Was this a case of the A side fighter (Pacquiao) getting the nod in the decision? Do you feel Marquez won the fight like I did or do you think the judges got it right? The debate is still going on.