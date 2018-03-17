By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
With his decisive unanimous decision over Sergey Lipinets, Mikey Garcia became the fifth fighter of Mexican descent ever to win world titles in four different weight divisions. While his feat once again proved that Mikey Garcia is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, it doesn’t easily elucidate his path forward.
It’s dubious as to why Garcia, who once held a world title at 126, would choose to move up to 140 to fight little known Sergey Lipinets with the lightweight division as hot as it’s been in recent years. However, the current WBC lightweight champion Garcia stated in the post-fight press conference that he’d like to move back down to 135 to unify the lightweight division.
At 135, Garcia can look forward to interesting unification bouts against Ray Beltran, Robert Easter, JR. and the winner of the recently announced Vasyl Lomachenko – Jorge Linares bout. On the other hand, the impact Terence “Bud” Crawford left on the 140 pound division can still be felt more than six months after Crawford vacated all four of the titles he previously held. What’s left of 140 is currently a mix of former champions reeling from one-sided defeats to Crawford, in addition to developing fighters who plan to challenge for the two remaining vacant 140 pound titles.
Garcia stated that his preferred follow-up move is a unification bout with WBA lightweight champion Linares, yet also expressed interest in moving up to 147 when he was asked about the possibility of facing Lomachenko in the future (prior to Lomachenko – Linares being announced). If Mikey is true to his word that his short-term goal is to unify the lightweight division, he might need to go through the Ukrainian superstar sooner than he expected.
It will be interesting to see if Garcia’s previous issues with Lomachenko’s promoter Top Rank will stymie promotions to make a fight against Lomachenko, especially considering that Garcia’s lawsuit against Top Rank shaved off 2.5 years from his career just when he was hitting his peak.
Moving up to welterweight is also no cakewalk given the who’s who of fighters at the division’s pinnacle. Errol Spence, JR. Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, and (likely very soon) Terence Crawford are all very dangerous opposition to move up to face. Not only are all naturally bigger fighters, but they are all better all-around fighters than anyone Mikey Garcia has faced since he began his 2016 ring return.
Garcia would be well advised to take at least one mid-level fight to acclimate to 147 before challenging an elite welterweight, which may be frustrating to a prime Garcia considering the wide array of current lightweight titleholders he’d be favored to beat. While it’s not out of the question that Mikey Garcia can become a 5-division world champion by winning a welterweight title one day, it’s certainly a risk he may want to weigh out as he considers what can currently be made at 135.
Further, as Garcia expands his options from 135 to 147, he should be wary that frequent weight fluctuations have historically been harmful to the longevity of boxers’ careers. Perhaps the most notable example was when Roy Jones, JR. attempted to regain the light-heavyweight title from Antonio Tarver just 8 months after he moved up to win a heavyweight title from John Ruiz. Despite Jones’ narrow victory in his first bout with Tarver, he was knocked out in his two following outings (once by Tarver, and then by relatively unheralded Glenn Johnson) and struggled to find the same magic throughout the remainder of his legendary career.
Going forward, Garcia will have to decide which risk makes the most sense to take. He's certainly one of the most talented technicians in the game and does have a legitimate chance at someday becoming a 5-division world champion, but how he pursues his goals may prove vital in shaping his legacy.