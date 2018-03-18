According to reports, a fight between current World Boxing Organization (WBO) light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev, 32-2-1, 28 KO’s, and Marcus Browne, 21-0, 16 KO’s, is close to being a done deal for the month of June. Browne is currently the mandatory for the WBO title. Browne last fought in January, 2018, in what was a shocking (I’m being sarcastic) technical knockout of Francy Ntetu in the first round.
Sergey Kovalev picked up a seventh round technical knockout over Igor Mikhalkin two weeks ago in a headlining HBO double-header that also featured Dmitry Bivol picking up a dominating 12th round technical knockout over Sullivan Barrera in what was his biggest test of his young career. Kovalev dominated the game and tough, but overmatched Mikhalkin to add to his career knockout record. Kovalev has dominated his last two opponents in what may be considered confidence builders since his back to back losses to Andre award and spilt with former trainer, John David Jackson.
For Browne, there is no question that Kovalev will be his toughest opponent yet and a considerable step up in competition. Also, this may end up being somewhat a perfectly timed matchup for as far as the two fighter’s careers are concerned. The soon to be 35 year old Kovalev is not only battling Father Time, he’s also in the process of trying to correct some of the wrongs of a less than stellar regiment outside of the ring. That said, Browne has never been in with a fighter of Kovalev’s calibur.
Youth is certainly on Browne's side but only time will tell if he has what it takes to be considered one of the elites in a division full of budding stars. For Kovalev, if he's to have fully shaken off whatever demons that have haunted him over the period of the Andre Ward fights, Marcus Browne should be another game, but overmatched opponent for a guy who is less than two years removed from being considered one of the five best boxers on the planet. And to that, may the best man reign victorious.