Exclusive Interview by Faisal “Fayz” Masood
“Watch me become the first man to win the British title outright, all against undefeated opponents!”—Frank Buglioni
Meet Frank Buglioni, the current British Light Heavyweight champion who is set to defend his title on Saturday March 24th against Callum Johnson, another undefeated opponent as Frank looks set to add his to ever growing reputation of stealing the ‘0’ from opponents and giving them in return their first taste of defeat in the pro ranks. Frank was born with sport in his blood, with his Italian roots he was a keen footballer growing up, his father was an avid swimmer and water polo player and his mother is still very active, proving to be great role models for the sporty young Frank.
It wasn’t long before Frank would tread the path of a fighter he had admired with the same Italian roots, Arturo “’Thunder” Gatti. Known for his all action, exciting fighting style, outstanding stamina and granite chin, read on to find out more about the man they call the ‘Wise Guy’.
FM: How did you get started in boxing and what got you interested?
I used to play football and decided to take up boxing to help with my fitness and confidence. I ended up enjoying it so much I fell in love with the sport. My first club was Waltham Forest and I began training at the age of 12 before having my first amateur fight at 15.
FM: You are defending your British title against the undefeated Callum Johnson on March 24th on the same card as the Dillian Whyte Vs Lucas Browne Heavyweight clash. Johnson is trained by Joe Gallagher and you have an unbeaten record against fighters trained by Joe Gallagher. Why do you think this is?
A fighter such as Hosea Burton, I beat in the amateurs and beat him again in the pros. Joe is a good trainer and teaches good fundamentals but I am just a better fighter than them.
My own trainer is Don Charles who is one of the best. He suits my style and we gel well with each other. I am undefeated with him as my trainer, he trusts me and understands my body, knowing when to push me or when to ease off.
FM: You have been involved in some wars inside the ring and are known for your high work rate, excellent stamina and granite chin. How would you describe your fighting style?
I am a come forward pressure fighter, I like to counter punch but also keep a high work rate. I have evolved as a fighter over the years and now look to set up my shots better.
FM: You challenged for a world title as a super middleweight and now fight as a Light Heavyweight. How are you different at the weight and do you feel you are different as a fighter now?
Yes, I have more energy to train hard, I feel sharper and can perform at my best. As a super middleweight, the closer I got to fight night I was already feeling drained from having to make weight. Now as a Light Heavy the closer I get to fight night the better I am feeling. I can use my strength better in the ring now as a light heavyweight.
FM: Which boxers do you admire and enjoy watching? Did any fighter influence you growing up? Who would you most liked to have shared the ring with?
Growing up I admired Arturo Gatti and Oscar De La Hoya, also Evander Holyfield. Current fighters I enjoy watching are Mikey Garcia and Jorge Linares.
I would most liked to have shared the ring with Arturo Gatti, that would have been a great battle. Both of us are the kind of fighters who wear their hearts on their sleeves and leave everything in the ring. Watching Arturo Gatti fight inspired me growing up.
FM: The Light Heavyweight is a stacked division with some big names, what are your goals for 2018?
My goal is to win the British title outright and cement myself as the best in the country, there are some big fights here for me, a possible rematch with Hosea Burton and against Anthony Yarde, his time to fight me will come….I will then look to become the best in Europe.
FM: You have provided a number of opponents with their first loss and you’re growing a reputation as someone who is beating undefeated opponents, this will be your 4th consecutive fight against an undefeated fighter. Does it take a different mindset to tackle undefeated fighters?
It does and I enjoy taking the ‘0’ from them and giving a fighter their first ever loss. You never forget the fighter who gave you your first loss and it means they will always remember me!
FM: Who would you most like to punch in the face?
Callum Johnson. Because he is the reason I have had to sacrifice so much. I have worked hard and gone through a lot of pain and suffering preparing for this fight, not seeing my friends and family and not eating the things I want, he is definitely the one I want to punch in the face the most.
FM: How do you like to unwind when you’re away from the gym? Do you have any hobbies outside of the gym?
I like to go on holiday in the sun with my partner. Spend time with the people I love, family and friends. I enjoy going out for nice meals and going to the cinema.
FM: There will be a lot of up and coming boxers and amateur boxers reading this interview. I know you yourself took a lot of advice from former super middleweight champion Carl Froch when you were making a name for yourself early on in your boxing career. What advice would you give to a young boxer coming up through the ranks?
Work on technique. You have to emphasise perfect technique, drilling in the basics, doing this over and over again. Practice your punch patterns – a lot of people stray from what makes you a good boxer, you must do more of what makes you a boxer.
FM: Tony Bellew was one of the stars of the movie Creed. Ringside Report’s CEO/Publisher “Bad” Brad Berkwitt has appeared in TV roles and you share Italian roots with him and Sylvester Stallone. You’re obviously better looking than Bellew (sorry Tony), you’ve done some modeling work too, would you ever be open to starring in a future installment of Stallone’s Creed or Rocky movies?
I have had various offers but right now my focus is on boxing. When my career is over then I may have a look into film work. I did actually appear in a movie named ‘Once Upon A Time In London’ which is a gangsta movie set in 1930’s London. I only agreed to this because it was all done inside a day and would not interfere with my training.
FM: Do you have any words of wisdom you live by?
A quote by the golfer Gary Player ‘The harder you work, the luckier you get’. I am a great believer in hard work, people don’t see all the work I put in behind the scenes in the gym. Some critics called me lucky for landing the knock out punch in round 12 against Hosea Burton, but it wasn’t lucky, it was the hard work I had put in down the gym that gave me the energy to deliver the knock out punch towards the end of the fight.
FM: What should fight fans expect on 24th March when you take on Callum Johnson?
They are going to see an exciting fight, I will be throwing a lot of power shots and testing that chin of his.
FM: Any last words to the Ringside Report readers?
Thanks for reading the interview and on March 24th watch me become the first man to win the british title outright, all against undefeated opponents!
