By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash (Who else did you expect it to be by?)
Today, the pound-for-pound moniker remains one of the most highly sought honors which doesn’t carry an associated sanctioning fee. The distinction is one which cannot be distorted by questionable sanctioning bodies, and one which is decided only by fans of the sport.
Since the retirement of Floyd Mayweather, JR., there has been no clear successor to the pound-for-pound throne, and not due to a lack of talent. The sport is saturated with some of the best talent it’s seen in years, and for this reason there is significant variation in modern pound-for-pound lists throughout the boxing media.
Nevertheless, below is my attempt at ranking the top 5 best pound-for-pound fighters in the world:
Mikey Garcia is one of the most accomplished fighters in the sport today, winning titles in four different weight divisions and maintaining an undefeated record against an impressive crop of fighters. Garcia has seldom struggled in pulling out victories over the likes of Orlando Salido, Adrien Broner, and Rocky Martinez, and managed to bring up his power from 126 to 140.
What makes Garcia such a pleasure to watch is how he constantly maintains his poise and composure in the ring, even as he has his opponent on the verge of a knockout. Garcia always allows his technical brilliance to set up his opportunities, and doesn’t force any openings.
Garcia appears to be heading towards an eagerly anticipated showdown with Vasyl Lomachenko provided that Lomachenko comes out victorious against Linares in May. It would be hard to imagine the winner of a potential Lomachenko-Garcia bout from being deprived the number one pound-for-pound distinction.
At age 27, Canelo Alvarez has 52 fights and has already been in with the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Erislandy Lara, Gennady Golovkin, Miguel Cotto, and Shane Mosley. The precocious Mexican star is known for his smooth counter-punching approach and grit when he needs it most, as he showed in impressive victories over Miguel Cotto and Austin Trout.
Though Canelo came under heavy criticism when he vacated his WBC middleweight championship rather than face “GGG” in 2016, Alvarez took the risk when he went 12 hard-fought rounds with the Kazakh knockout artist in 2017. Canelo, who had never been in with anyone who had close to the power “GGG” has, took Golovkin’s best punches and got the better of many exchanges, particularly in the late rounds.
If Canelo is able to decisively beat “GGG” in their rematch, he might make a strong case for a top 2 position in the pound-for-pound list. And he’s certainly young enough to get there in the future if his career continues to be managed well.
3. Gennady “GGG” Golovkin:
After 18 successful defenses of the middleweight championship, the undefeated “GGG” still comes up short in his quest to be the universally recognized 160-pound champion. On Cinco de Mayo, “GGG” finds himself in the same position as he was in eight months ago, challenging for Canelo Alvarez’s lineal Ring Magazine middleweight championship following their hotly disputed draw last September.
“GGG” originally captured the adoration of fans with his 23-fight consecutive knockout streak against the likes of Martin Murray, David Lemieux, and Matthew Macklin. As if knockouts aren’t entertaining enough, “GGG” had been known to intentionally take punches from lesser fighters such as Willie Monroe, JR. just to make fights more interesting to his fans who seldom feel as if they didn’t get their money’s worth at a “GGG” “big drama show”.
“GGG’s” consistency is what makes him a serious pound-for-pound contender, even despite the fact that he has yet to record a victory over a star quality fighter. On May 5, he will once again have the opportunity.
2. Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko:
Despite just 11 professional fights, Ukrainian born Vasyl Lomachenko already has one of the best resumes in the boxing world. If victories over Gary Russell, JR., Rocky Martinez, Nicholas Walters, and current Ring Magazine pound-for-pounder Guillermo Rigondeaux aren’t enough, the manner at which he dominated each fighter is shocking to say the least.
Lomachenko also introduces revolutionary craft to the boxing world, using extremely quick footwork to create unique offensive opportunities at odd angles. Additionally, Lomachenko’s coordination and poise makes him very difficult to fend off, causing his last four opponents (3 of which were world champions at one point) to quit on their stool.
While many still criticize Lomachenko’s sole loss in his second fight to 55 fight veteran Orlando Salido, the fight was marred with controversy as Salido repeatedly struck below the belt and came in drastically overweight. The split decision defeat has motivated Lomachenko to progress faster than almost any other fighter in the world today, as vast improvements can be seen on a fight-by-fight basis.
When the 30-year-old Lomachenko will begin to level off is of concern to some boxing fans, especially considering how frequently he is looking to challenge the best in the world. We will see if he has bitten off more than he can chew as he chases history in the against WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares in May.
One of the most ambitious young champions in the world today, Omaha native Terence Crawford fights for his fans as much as he fights for his legacy. Known to donate portions of his purse for lower ticket prices when he fights in his hometown, Crawford is rarely involved in a dull fight. While he has been technically superior to all 32 of his victims in his undefeated career, “Bud” has always been one to close the show when he senses weakness, scoring spectacular knockouts over Yuriorkis Gamboa, Dierry Jean, and Julius Indongo.
In August 2017, Crawford became the first fighter to unify all four major titles since Jermain Taylor in 2005, and “Bud” did so just two years after moving up to 140. And despite a star studded welterweight division, Crawford recently vacated his undisputed claim on the junior-welterweight division to challenge the likes of Errol Spence, JR. and Keith Thurman after he is slated to face WBO champion Jeff Horn in April.
Although Crawford is not as experienced in mega-fights as Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, his immense talent and charisma in the ring makes him my pick for the top pound-for-pound spot.Contact the Feature Writers