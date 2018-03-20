Exclusive Interview by Joshua “City” Brewer
“When Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran signed to fight, they fought two months later in June of 1980. That fight was so good that they fought in November, 1980. When it’s good you come right back with it. You don’t let it wait.” – Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini
In Part 1, of our RSR interview yesterday with Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, 29-5, 23 KO’s, we got a thorough understanding of the man and the city he represents, Youngstown, Ohio. In Part II, we get a feel for the state of the heavyweight division and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
Mancini also discussed whether we’ll be seeing him in a fighter’s corner anytime soon and how boxing can stop tripping over its own foot? Add in “GGG”-Canelo II and “Bad” Brad Berkwitt & the one word Ray refuses to say with him…
JB: We recently had the Deontay Wilder Vs Luis Ortiz fight. Wilder’s first real test and he sort of passed that and overcame adversity in the process. It seems as though the heavyweight division is starting to get back on track and gain a lot of interest, especially with Anthony Joshua overseas selling out seventy to eighty thousand seat stadiums. What do you think of that eventual Joshua Vs Wilder fight? Not to look past Joseph Parker who Joshua is fighting on March 31st. But, what do you think of the clash when those two eventually meet?
I think it’s great interest wise. You have the international flavor with a European versus an American, which we need. I like Deontay Wilder, he’s so unorthodox, tall and rangy, punches pretty good, but fighting Luis Ortiz tells you nothing. Here’s the problem, Luis Ortiz doesn’t fight very often, so a guy like Luis Ortiz tells you nothing. That fight, all it does is show you that he could get in with a big, strong guy. But, Luis Ortiz wasn’t ready for Deontay Wilder. With Deontay Wilder, I like the fact that he is unorthodox and throws the crazy, wild punches. He’ll throw punches, he’ll fight you, and it brings a little excitement back to the division again.
Joshua is a little more of a stylist. He’s a bit more controlled and that’s what makes it interesting. Wilder will come out winding and swinging punches, and Joshua will be a little more controlled. But, let’s see what happens when gets hit a little bit and whether he’ll lose his composure. Or, what happens to Wilder when a big guy like Joshua throws punches back and catches him. That’s what makes it exciting. What I don’t want and this has happened over the last several years is that promoters and others get in the way of the fight. They each will let it marinate a little bit but it gets stale. You have to strike when the iron is hot. When the fight is at its boiling point you’ve let it marinate all it can. Make the fight! Make it happen.
That’s what I was talking about with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. It was getting past overdue. They kept saying at the right time. No! It was the right time a year ago. I’ll never forget a year ago Golden Boy had said that they were going to fight him in September, 2017. What happened to September, 2016? That was like in February, 2016. I was saying what happened to September? They were like we need time. When Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran signed to fight, they fought two months later in June of 1980. That fight was so good that they fought in November, 1980. When it’s good you come right back with it. You don’t let it wait.
These guys don’t know that. They’re talking about a year later. What happens in between that? You get another fight and you can get cut and who knows? Just make the fight and strike while the iron is hot. Consequently, the fight happened. They made it to the end and we got a very good fight and now we’re going to get the rematch. This is what I’m talking about. You don’t wait too long for a fight because people get tired of it. You think you’re going to let it marinate and get the biggest amount of money but no, people are interested now. Don’t wait so long. That’s what I think a lot of these fighters are doing now. They’re waiting so long to fight. That Mikey Garcia and Linares fight, they wait any longer and no one’s going to really care. Same with Wilder and Joshua.
JB: You see that type of inactivity with a lot of the PBC fighters. A lot of them were sitting on the shelf for several months, some getting to fight only once a year.
Absolutely! Danny Garcia is the perfect example. He’s paid the big money to sit. While he’ll say he’s making the big money, there’s no legacy. He’s got not legacy. Danny Garcia didn’t fight for almost a year and came back and fought Brandon Rios. Stop. Rios was a warrior in his day, but stop. He’s got to shut it down. Danny Garcia doesn’t mind being paid to sit. He’ll run around as Haymon pays him to sit and he’s willing to do it! There’s no legacy for the guys that get paid the big money to sit a year out. That’s not a fighter to me. It’s a money grab. You’re worried about the money instead of your legacy as a fighter.
JB: Hey, I agree with you on those points. Looking at 2018’s biggest fight, Golovkin Vs Canelo II, how do you think the second fight will play out?
I think “GGG” beats him. I think a lot people are thinking that “GGG” got old. Canelo’s confidence grew and he’ll come forward. As soon as he tastes that “GGG” still has power, he’ll get back on his bicycle again. You can’t go toe-to-toe with this guy, you can’t do it. I think Canelo knows it and he surprised himself last time. I think in this fight “GGG” wins again, not saying he’s going to knock him out, but I think he wins much clearer this time. Much more decisive.
JB: Now do you follow the UFC? Do you ever watch MMA fights?
Yes, I do. I’ve actually helped some guys with their hands. Some guys who’ve gone in there have come to me to work with them on their hands. If you look at the UFC now, the guys who are succeeding over the last couple of years are the guys who can use their hands. Everyone knows how to grapple, everyone knows jiu jitsu now when you go to the dirt. It’s the guys who can stay on their feet. The guys who can punch become successful. Guys like Conor McGregor, he’s pretty good with his hands. The Diaz brothers are pretty good with their hands. GSP. Randy Couture, he was good with his hands. That’s why they succeed. Not too many guys can stay on their feet and take punches.
JB: Now, do you train fighters or is that something you’ve ever considered?
No. I’ll tell you why. People ask me all of the time. No, I will never train a fighter. Now, if I’m the gym I’ll help guys, I’ll work with guys. But, I’ll never train a fighter because that has to be your job. You can’t work with a guy for a couple of weeks and then be away for three months. I see it at gyms. Guys like Freddie Roach and Robert Garcia, those are guys who’ve done it and that’s their life.
They’re good at it because it’s their life. Abel Sanchez and those type of guys. I’ve got too many things that are going on in my life and I never wanted to be a trainer. I’m on the Ohio Athletic Commission as a Boxing Commissioner. I enjoy being that close. That’s as close as I want to be. I’ve done commentary and stuff for several with like Tru TV, and other networks. Like I said, that’s as close as I want to be. I enjoy that and I’m a fight fan first, so that doesn’t go away.
JB: Sounds good. In wrapping up, I’ve probably watched the majority of your ‘10 Count’ videos that you’ve done with Steve Kim. I feel like you have your pulse on boxing. The social media aspect and all of that that. You’re one of the fighters who’ve figured it out in terms of getting your voice out in this day and age. I know a lot of people enjoy that and your openness. We’re definitely looking forward to seeing more of that.
Thank you. I appreciate that. It means the world.
JB: Do you have any other projects that you’re working on that are coming out?
Yes, actually we do. We’re in pre-production now on a project called Monkey’s Nest, which is a crime thriller. I’ve had this project for a while and we’re very close to getting it financed. I hope to start shooting in late spring or early summer. We’ve got the cast put together pretty good. We still have a few other pieces to put in place. But, it’s the finances. If everything goes right I’m trying to get it in the Toronto Film Festival for September, 2018. If it works out we’ll start shooting around April or May at the latest.
JB: I’ve pretty much run through my questions. Other than that, on behalf of “Bad” Brad can we get a Fuggedaboutit?
Ha. Yea, “Bad” Brad. Fuggedaboutit…. You saw what I said to him, right? Come on, Brad, wise guy, Fuggedaboutit. You’re from Beverly Hills, “Bad” Brad. You ain’t from Jersey. You ain’t from New York. Stop with the Fuggedaboutit. Too many movies. Fuggedaboutit!
(Note from “Bad” Brad…. Ray, you have me on the floor once again as you did in the promo for my RSR Video Email Bag Show Paisan… When I am back home in NY, we need to hook up if you’re in town & we can take our ladies out to dinner in the city!
Read Part I with Ray HERE.Contact the management team