By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
If the dictionary were ever looking for a picture that would explain the word enigma, it would do a lot worse than slot Frankie Gavin’s, 25-3, 15 KO’s face in there. Gavin is a man who has had many opportunities but singularly seems either incapable or uncaring in pursuit of exploiting them. He is just a frustrating guy. Skilled? Undoubtedly, but you do wonder what goes on between those ears.
As an amateur he is unique. Britain’s only world amateur champion. No matter the success or otherwise of his professional career, he will always be THE UK’S FIRST.
Just last week he was back in the headlines, this time though it was not his fault as his world title fight with the Namibian Bethuel Ushona, 36-5-1, 9 KO’s was called off. It may have been for the IBO belt rather than one of the top four coveted world titles, but Gavin cannot choose. And anyway, the IBO belt did Chris Eubank, JR. no harm…
Billed as the final chance being given to Gavin to prove he has any boxing ambition it was, nevertheless, a cruel blow for the Birmingham man.
Or is it? He will certainly be out of pocket and he was reported to be utterly devastated by the postponement, but the fight had already been postponed as Gavin had accrued a foot injury. It was then heard that he had split with his trainer Dean Edward.
It appeared that the backdrop to yet another miserable night for Gavin was again in the offing.
It’s not been an easy ride professionally for the 32 year old. As a former British and Commonwealth welterweight champion who has fought for the IBF belt, in 2015, Gavin has been blessed with chances. The move from amateur to professional was an easy transition but it was also one heavy with expectation.
Whilst the pinnacle of his amateur career must be the world championship win in Chicago in 2007, there were other heights scaled which added to that weight upon his shoulders. There was his Commonwealth Gold Medal in Melbourne in 2006, the EU gold in 2008; the first two were at lightweight and the latter at light welterweight.
In 2008 he arrived at the Olympics.
The hope of a nation were simply not just high, they were stratospheric. The country expected, and Gavin was the Golden boy; they expected that colour of medal in his bag on the way back. Gavin lost his Olympic battle on a set of scales; he failed to make weight.
He did not box.
2008 teammates included James DeGale, David Price and Tony Jeffries who all won medals. Gavin won a lot less.
Later that year he turned pro with Frank Warren. 2 years in, he was an Irish champion thanks to having Irish parents. By 2013 he was British and Commonwealth champion – his promise was coming good again; any doubts after Beijing got parked.
People like Young Mutley, Curtis Woodhouse, Denton Vassell, Bradley Pryce, and Jason Welborn had come and been dispatched. What could possibly go wrong?
August 2014 and Leonard Bundu could go wrong. A split decision saw him lose his Commonwealth title and the chance to be EBU champion.
Within 2 month he had a warm up fight and then got back his Commonwealth belt and retained his British title on points against Bradley Skeete.
What could possibly go wrong?
Kell Brook could go wrong. A chance to fight for the IBF title was just too good to pass up but Brook was way above Gavin in ability and ring generalship; it was stopped in the 6th round.
He regrouped and took another warm up fight before getting a WBC international fight with Sam Eggington. He was stopped in the 8th round after…
He failed to make weight.
People seriously questioned his commitment and his heart after that loss. Many were shaking their heads and puzzled as they saw little by way of improvement in him and certainly nothing that said he could mix it with the best.
2017 has seen even more warm up fights and now he has lost the IBO chance.
What has come out the woodwork is an opportunity to head up north to Newcastle to face Josh “Pretty Boy” Kelly who is trained by Adam Booth and being fast tracked in a way that at one point Gavin might have been considered.
I like Gavin, like his style and his way of fighting. Less enamoured I may be, by the frustration he brings to the ring as his performances at the highest levels can be well below that of which he is capable.
But, you know something, it makes him interesting, adds to the mix and I hope some time soon he gets the chance to double his world champion status.Contact the Feature Writers