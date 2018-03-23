By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
Boxing has never been regarded as a safe sport. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, almost 90 percent of boxers a form of brain injury at some point in their career, including those at the highest level of the sport. Joey Gamache and Meldrick Taylor both suffer from traumatic brain injury as a result of punishment they took in the ring, and Gerald McClellan lost his vision and nearly his life following his brutal 1995 war with Nigel Benn. And those warriors were lucky enough to make it out alive; tragically, several fighters including Ernie Schaaf, Jimmy Garcia, Duk-Koo Kim, and Leavander Johnson were not.
Boxing can be an unforgiving sport, and while officials have made efforts to increase fighters’ safety by implementing regulations such as going from 15 to 12 rounds and mandating periodic brain health testing, the recent injuries of Magomed Abdusalamov and Prichard Colon indicate the limitations of said efforts. What is even more unsettling is the fact that many fighters who are at the receiving end of life-changing injuries did so against opponents adhering to the rules. With boxing’s infamous history of cheaters, fighters have been placed at even greater risk than the likes of Jimmy Garcia and Leavander Johnson were without even knowing it.
One of the most notable examples of suspected cheating took place on November 12th, 1982 at the Orange Bowl in Miami when Aaron Pryor defended his junior-welterweight title against Alexis Arguello. During their grueling 14 round affair, Pryor’s trainer Panama Lewis was twice caught by HBO cameramen asking his fighter to drink from the “other bottle” that he “mixed”. The newly formed Miami Boxing Commission failed to collect urine samples following Pryor’s 14 round TKO victory, and as a result the issue remains open ended with fans and experts arguing to this day whether or not Pryor received a performance enhancer from the infamous “black bottle”.
Less than a year later, Panama Lewis was again involved in scandal when he was found to remove the padding from Luis Resto’s gloves immediately prior to his bout with unbeaten prospect Billy Collins, JR. While some argue that Arguello was hurt by Pryor as a result of the unknown substance in the “black bottle”, Collins suffered a torn iris and permanently blurred vision from the unpadded beating he took, forcing him into retirement at age 21 and leading to personal problems which would tragically take his life at age 22.
While both Resto and Lewis received permanent bans from the sport in addition to jail time for their heinous offense, boxing unfortunately has a longer history of cheating than it does justice. Going back to Toledo, Ohio in 1919, Jack Dempsey title-winning beat-down of Jess Willard was marred in controversy when the challenger used plaster of Paris laden handwraps to break the champion’s jaw and ribs, in addition to causing facial fractures and hearing loss. Willard claimed years later that his jaw was still “caved in” from the beating he suffered, which was eventually settled out of court in 1965. Nonetheless, Dempsey’s legacy as The Ring Magazine’s 6th greatest heavyweight of all time began when he criminally assaulted Jess Willard with loaded handwraps and walked away with his heavyweight title.
Almost 90 years later, a similar infringement was pursued by Antonio Margarito and his trainer Javier Capetillo when both were caught attempting to apply a plaster-like material to Margarito’s handwraps prior to his 2009 title defense against Shane Mosley. While this infraction was caught and justice was meted out, it doesn’t change the fact that the 42-fight veteran Margarito may have gotten away with the same offense at any point during his career prior to Mosley. Following Margarito’s handwrap discovery, the Mexican champion formerly feared for his knockout power was easily disposed of by Mosley in 9 rounds, and following Margarito’s 1-year suspension, he has yet to score a knockout against lesser competition and has suffered devastating beat-downs at the hands of Manny Pacquiao and Miguel Cotto, who he overpowered and stopped in 2008.
Apart from compromised hand protection, another threat boxers face stems from the scale. When Joey Gamache experienced career ending brain injuries in his 2000 knockout loss to Arturo Gatti, former super-featherweight champion Gamache was facing a middleweight according to the unofficial HBO day-of scales. Gamache later sued the New York State Athletic Commission for allowing Gatti to weigh-in over the contracted limit of 141 pounds, as it was controversial as to whether Gatti truly made weight the previous day. Boxing writer Thomas Hauser claims that Gatti jumped on and off the scale very quickly, and that very few in attendance truly believe Gatti made weight for the fight. Controversy aside, Gamache nearly died in the hospital following the knockout and still suffers from migraines and depression to this day.
Five years later, a member of Jose Luis Castillo’s team was found tampering with the scale during the weigh-in for Castillo’s lightweight title challenge against Diego Corrales. Castillo, who ended up weighing 3.5 pounds over the 135-pound limit, appeared to come in with a functional strength advantage compared to their first bout, as it was evident that the only man being shaken up during their brutal exchanges was Corrales. Corrales was eventually knocked out in the 4th round and refused to participate in a 2006 rubber match after Castillo again failed to make weight.
Following the loss to Castillo, Corrales would go on to lose his next two bouts before his untimely death in a 2007 motorcycle crash. It is unclear how much the Castillo knockout defeat affected the longevity of Corrales’s career, but it was clear in their rematch that Corrales was in against a far stronger opponent than the one he stopped 5 months prior.
Cheating has been an issue in the sport almost as long as it's been around, and while organizations such as VADA are intended to proactively target perpetrators, fighters are still being caught using a variety of PEDs and other means to get a leg up. There is simply no excuse for any form of cheating in a sport this dangerous.