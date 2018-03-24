By Joshua “City” Brewer
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, 49-1-2, 34 KO’s, has been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission ahead of his May 5, 2018, rematch with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, 37-0-1, 33 KO’s. The fallout stems from two failed drug tests weeks ago showing small levels of clenbuterol. This isn’t the first case of such coming out of Mexico. There have been several athletes who’ve at different points tested positive for this same dru in what many have reported being tainted meat.
The highly anticipated rematch between the two fighters is at least somewhat in jeopardy at this point, though the fight has yet to be all out cancelled. The two fighters fought to a draw in last year’s clash in what was a good fight for two fighters who had been on a collision course for years.
After the revelation of the positive test, Alvarez had moved his training camp to the United States, in what was a move that tried to prevent him being exposed to any additional cases related to tainted meat. As of now, the fight is still on but Canelo has taken a load of beratement on social media over the last two weeks. Being the top draw in boxing at the current moment, it has left many questions as to why he didn’t remove himself from the potential of ingesting tainted meat that had been linked to positive tests in his country.
All things considered, only time will tell what additional fallout comes about. At least for the moment, though, the waters are a bit murky. Stay tuned to Ringside Report for additional updates as they are received.Contact the management team