Dillian Whyte Vs Lucas Browne
The bad blood between the two had been boiling for sometime and now was finally time for the two to face each other in the ring and settle their differences.
The undefeated Browne had been inactive of late but was bringing with him his much vaunted power. Whyte was simply viewing Browne as a stepping stone to bigger and better fights.
As round one got underway Whyte took a cautious approach, content to work the jab and was the first to land a stiff jab. Browne was looking slow and cumbersome as Whyte worked the body with some strong shots, by the rounds end, a cut had already opened above Brownes eye.
In round two Whyte opened up his arsenal a little more and threw more power shots landing on Brownes head and body. The early signs were not good for Browne as his hands were already dropping and he was proving too easy to hit.
A big right hand greeted Browne in round three, who was content to walk forward eating shots from Whyte, with his head movement non existent, Whyte was picking Browne off whose eye was now bleeding heavily.
A quieter round followed, Whyte composed himself and worked his jab more whilst mixing in some shots to the body. Browne did not appear to have a game plan, almost fighting as if his only hope was to land a knock out punch at some point in the fight.
Round five went the way of the previous four, Whyte was looking to land more power shots, targeting both the head and body. With Brownes nose now bleeding and his face becoming a mess, the commentators began to show concern for the Australian fighter, already there was talk that the fight should be called off if it continued as it did for another round….
In the following round it looked like Whyte had read the mind of the commentators, coming out quickly he immediately increased the tempo of the bout and went on the attack landing several big blows. The end was near as a thunderous hook from Whyte landed and sent an exhausted Browne crumpling to the floor. The referee didn’t need to count, the fight was over as Browne lay motionless.
Thankfully Browne was up minutes later and taken to hospital for a precautionary measure. For Whyte, this was arguably his finest performance. Totally outclassing Browne he has set himself up for a possible match with WBC champion Deontay Wilder and wasted no time in calling Wilder out in the ringside interview, demanding a June clash. The victory also means a return bout with Anthony Joshua will certainly be on the cards in the future as Whyte adds his name to the big names in the Heavyweight division, giving us fans plenty to look forward to in the blue ribbon division of boxing.
Callum Johnson Vs Frank Buglioni
Frank Buglioni was fighting to win the British title outright, Callum Johnson was fighting for his father, whom he had tragically lost. Sometimes a fighter is fighting for a bigger cause, and it is this cause, just like Buster Douglas did on that fateful night he did the unthinkable and beat Mike Tyson, having lost his mother, which can either make you or break you.
Johnson is known for his power, even Naseem Hamed had singled him out earlier on his career and raved about his KO power. Buglioni was known for his grit and determination – a big puncher against a man with an iron chin presented an intriguing battle.
As the bell sounded for round one it was immediately clear Buglioni wanted a shoot out as the two boxers stood toe to toe and traded. There is a saying in boxing that you don’t punch with a puncher, whilst Buglioni was getting through with some shots he failed to work behind the jab to keep Johnson honest in the early going and to prevent him from throwing his power shots. Johnsons power was evident when a right hand caught the British Champion on the temple and rocked him. Johnson saw his moment and continued to throw more power shots and for the first time in his career, Buglioni touched the canvas.
The fight continued and Johnson continued to apply the pressure as Frank looked to hold on, still trying to compose himself from the first knock down, Johnson rocked Buglioni with more big punches and the referee had no option but to call a halt to the fight in the opening round. Johnson had turned the tables with an upset and kept his unbeaten record. To add to his commonwealth title he was now the British champion. Jubilant in victory and dedicating his win to his late father, Johnson has thrown his in name in to the ring amongst the best of Britain at Light Heavyweight, and with his ferocious power, he could yet go much further.
Buglioni was gracious in defeat and one suspects he will come again. After a grueling run of 12 rounders prior to this defeat, perhaps a rest is in order to recharge the batteries and to return fresh for the comeback trail. He has faced adversity in the past and come back better for it and at 28 time is still on his side.
