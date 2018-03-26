By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
After an exciting and explosive undercard, with several upsets, knockouts and stoppages, Dillian Whyte continued the trend as he took Lucas Browne out in the 6th round with a savage left hook, after systematically beating and breaking down the former World Champion.
“The Lone Wolf” as he was known for this fight, came into the ring at around a stone lighter than his opponent but that didn’t seem to phase him, however, the same can’t be said for Browne.
Lucas Browne came into the ring, looking flat, lazy and under conditioned. I don’t like to slate fighters for their appearance, as muscles don’t make you a great fighter, but when a guy gets in the ring looking like he’s done the bare minimum and like he really can’t be bothered; well then, we’ve got a problem because for me, it lessens the general reputation of boxing.
Whyte began the contest behind his jab; establishing his lead hand and negating his best and most effective distance, whilst Browne moved around with his hands low; changing from orthodox to southpaw stances, swinging in the occasional big shot and a few throw-away jabs.
As the fight progressed, Whyte kept his discipline – much to my surprise, as in the past he has fought a lot on emotions as opposed to tactics – and he kept negating the distance with his jab and lead hand; occasionally letting go of some solid body-shots and the straight right hand. Browne continued to plod in the center of the ring, getting stung by Dillian’s jab with regularity, whilst not getting off much of his own work, besides the occasional jab here and there.
As the fight went on, Whyte opened up a cut above the left eye of Lucas Browne and he would continue to take advantage of this, targeting it with his straight shots and then going downstairs with some draining and effective body-shots targeted at the Australian’s ribcage and liver. Spurred on by the blood and the slowing down of Browne, Whyte put together some impressive combinations and covered up well when Browne threw some big, clubbing shots back at him.
With good; clean footwork, Whyte was able to take a lot of the sting off of Browne’s shots and avoid being caught clean. The Australian fighter began to look frustrated as the rounds went on, often dropping his hands low and trudging back to his corner between rounds. It was evident that Browne was banking on being able to take out the Londoner with one big shot, but that never came to fruition. Not for him anyway…
With the damage to his eye worsening and the heavy body-shots taking it out of him, Browne began to get pushed back more and more and it was evident that Whyte could sense the stoppage coming as he pushed forwards, applying more pressure and letting more heavy shots go.
Less than 30 seconds into the 6th round, Dylan Whyte unloaded some ferocious combinations, switching between head and body, before launching a big left hook as Lucas Browne tried to move away – catching him flush on the temple. Browne was out before he hit the floor and Whyte immediately grabbed the attention of his heavyweight rivals, as the first man to beat and to knock out the hard man from Australia.
Browne was immediately seen to by the ringside paramedics and given oxygen to help him recover and after a worrying few minutes, it seemed that he was ok, back on his feet and fully conscious. Lucas Browne later went to the hospital for stitches and to be assessed by doctors – he was given the green light and told that he was free to leave and head back home.
Overall, I was mightily impressed with Dillian Whyte and his performance, he showed a lot more class, maturity and boxing ability than he has on previous occasions and if he can keep this self-control in place; then I can see him doing well at this high level of which he’ll now endeavor to keep campaigning at.
As well disciplined as Whyte was and despite the amount of boxing skill he displayed, I must say that I was very disappointed with Lucas Browne – I felt that even before the contest he wasn’t there to try and compete, he was simply there to hit and hope that he could take out “The Bodysnatcher”.
The commentators on Sky Sports did comment that it was hard to see how Browne had captured a World title, based on that performance, but we must not take anything away from Dillian Whyte as he put in a great and well-measured performance.
I would love to see him face Deontay Wilder next!
I think that Whyte Vs. Wilder would be a great test for both men and if Whyte can come out with the victory there; then it will set up an exciting rematch between Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua with a lot more on the line. This would be brilliant for the Heavyweight boxing scene all around the world and for British boxing in particular.
Congratulations to Dillian Whyte for a great and well-disciplined performance, against a dangerous opponent and I, look forward to seeing what's next for him in his career!