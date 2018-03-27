Mikey Garcia, once again, showed why he is one of the boxers in the world at the moment. He has now taken world titles in four weight divisions, something which is as special as it is rare. He proved, against his opponent, Sergey Lipinets, that he can take on any challenge and find a way through it. While he managed to ease away from Lipinents and take a victory that never really seemed in doubt, Garcia was tested more than many expected.
Lipinets came into the fight with a record of thirteen wins from thirteen fights, he is a promising and clearly talented fighter, as shown by the fact that he held a world title but many thought that Garcia might wipe the floor with him and make a mockery of the fight.
Many suggested that Garcia was indulging in that old boxing tradition of cherry picking easy opponents while ducking better ones. In fact, Garcia told boxingscence.com that he did not want to cherry pick his way to world titles.
He wanted to be clear that he felt he was taking on a competitor who could give him, at least a degree of a problem. The press conferences before the fight suggested that Lipinets was likely to give as got as he got and so it proved in the fight itself.
Garcia took his time to find a way past his opponent, who put him under pressure and kept the screws turned. Lipinets never looked totally outclassed and kept the heat on his far more experienced and illustrious opponent for the duration of the fight. It was a very technical and tight fight. After seeing so many fights in 2017 that were just sideshows, that were so one sided, it was great to see a fight between two excellent and skilled boxers.
Eventually Garcia began to dominate and the vast majority of observers, including most importantly the judges, gave the fight to Garcia and he won by unanimous decision.
For Lipinets it’s a great mark of how good a fighter he is that he comes out of a defeat with a look of credit and will now aim to kick on and have more big fights. For Garcia, the sky’s the limit and he will look to find a new mountain to climb. It will be very interesting to watch where he goes from here.