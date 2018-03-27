One of the great joys of being a boxing fan is talking up the fantasy matchups. A few gents get together for any occasion and if the subject of sports comes up, the roll call of boxing come out. While the world fixates on upcoming rematch between multi belted champion Gennady Golovkin and nemesis Canelo Alvarez and what political intrigue may be secretly lurking to spoil its outcome Ringside Report is keeping a keen and watchful eye on the winner’s mandatory. Enter the “Hitman” as Jermall Charlo represents the most formidable challenge to either boxer emerging victorious and has only one last hurdle to clear before introductions are made.
The Event:
Jermall Charlo will verse respected Hugo “The Boss” Centeno, JR. for the WBC interim title. 99% of the time yours truly will not give credence to bogus self-serving interim, silver or intercontinental belts just so greedy promoters can pawn them off as legitimate title fights. This bout comes under the 1% which bares fruit for the sport and legitimizes the stance of its victor becoming the next mandatory defense for real title.
Premier Boxing Champions will host the event as co-feature to Adrien Broner versing Jessie Vargas at Barclay’s Center, Brooklyn New York on April 21 and televised on SHOWTIME Boxing. This rest assured will be last time Mr. Charlo takes a back seat on any card and quite possibly the last time we see Broner headlining a marquee.
The Back-drop to story:
The rabid hard core fans that help make up our readership like to get all the news behind the scenes as well as get handicaps and fight results. This “one time” respected interim title is presented because all Golovkin’s mandatories have remained in limbo while he was robbed of a clear deserved victory over Alvarez with a highly disputed draw last September. The rematch has now eaten into another eight precious months off Golovkin’s career as the Kazakhstani assassin will have turned 36 before entering the ring again in May. Alvarez no longer endorses the WBC who long supported his achievements throughout his career.
Should Alvarez win the match, the victor of Charlo Vs Centeno, JR. would convert to the recognized WBC champion instead of belt being vacant. If, Golovkin retains the titles he must accept winner as his next mandatory. This gets confusing as public has demanded a final unification match between Golovkin and WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders with the clock ticking away on Gennady’s career. Having talked to Golovkin’s manager-trainer Abel Sanchez, he has stated he wants Saunders next, who has a voluntary defense of his own in June against Martin Murray. In theory the new interim champion could accept step aside money and/or defend against a handpicked opponent while waiting for his title challenge for all the hardware leaving no stone unturned and bout more lucrative should that unification come first.
The Stats:
Charlo stands 6’ tall with a 73” reach. The American boxer hails from Texas and at 27 years old owns a stellar record of 26-0, 20 KO’s. The multi-talented fighter boxes from orthodox stance and had made three defenses of IBF Jr. Middleweight title before moving up to middleweight ranks.
Hugo Centeno, JR. stands 6’1” but appears taller with a lean lanky body. The American from Oxnard California owns a 75 ½ “wingspan and also boxes from orthodox stance. At 27 years old his ledger reads a respectable 26-1, 14 KO’s, 1 NC.
Both combatants are approaching their prime with room for improvement after compiling similar records. The difference being Centeno has fought the majority of his decade long career fighting in home state. Charlo has ventured out of his backyard more often facing a better grade of competition. This bout was postponed for two months as Hugo suffered a rib injury in training.
Last Fight:
Charlo used Barclays Center as a world stage to serve notice he has more than arrived with a fourth round stoppage of Jorge Sebastian Heiland this past July becoming the WBC mandatory contender. This was the Hitman’s only appearance in 2017.
Centeno, JR. looked terrific knocking out Immanuel Aleem in the third round of a scheduled 10 at Buffalo Run Casino, Florida.
Styles:
Charlo is an excellent boxer with knockout power in either hand and wields it convincingly inside the pocket or outside fringes of gate. His hand speed is on par with best of division. Both he and twin brother Jermell have “Hearnsesque” type physiques and always enter ring in immaculate conditioning. He has good balance when committing to throwing 8 punch combinations and has become an excellent finisher when he has his adversary hurt or on the ropes. His one glaring flaw is he carries his guard eight inches to low where he can get his hands off quicker but often leaves his chin exposed.
Centeno, JR. is a rangy boxer whose best weapons are when he loops his left hook or right hand from outside arcs. His long lean body is void of true muscle tone but he has junk yard dog type pedigree and won’t back down in trenches. He boxes with a fluidity of smooth motion but carries his left hand dangerously low to gain fullest extension on left hook while inviting counter right hands.
What to look for fight night: In training camp Charlo’s trainer Randy Shields has been working on both timing and patience. His faster hand speed will allow him to enter pocket on his terms where his sneaky short left hooks and right crosses will neutralize Hugo’s attack. Ronnie Shields needs to tighten Jermall’s defense when he exits pocket as to not be caught with a wide counter hook.
Coming off a rib injury Centeno cannot afford a blistering inside the pocket fight and must try to get Charlo’s respect early from the comfort zone of his longer reach. Interestingly, Charlo can turn his right hand over in a straight line from the shoulder or loop it overhand in Tim Witherspoon type fashion. Seeing which delivery he chooses and works best against Hugo’s wide Left hook will be the back story to climax of fight.
The Vinny Factor:
On paper there is a simpatico of how these boxers match up in statistics, yet there is latency to Centeno, JR. that suggests he is perhaps still a few fights away from taking on such a skilled adversary and the difference should manifest accordingly. The final testament to this match’s outcome should be the shortest distance between two points is a straight line.
Odds:
Vegas has installed Jermall Charlo as solid favorite at – 5000 against Centeno Jr. +1400
Prediction:
Charlo by stoppage.
