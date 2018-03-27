By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
One of the reasons we are attracted to certain fighters and end up having a deeper rooting interest is because of their particular back story. Their fight behind the fight, the fight they endured outside of the ring. We can probably make the case that just about every fighter that competes at the elite level has that back story, and that is what drives them. Getting to know that story is what draws us in and makes us fans.
Jose Carlos Ramirez, 22-0, 16 KO’s started boxing at 8 years old and as a 25-year-old has now been boxing for 17 years. He was a standout amateur and fought for U.S. as a proud American in the 2012 Olympics. He won the vacant WBC title last Saturday night on March 17th, 2018 by defeating once beaten Amir Imam by unanimous decision, but his fight is more than just in the ring.
While writing my article on the 140 lbs. division I started looking deeper into the story behind Jose Carlos Ramirez. It was mentioned during the ESPN broadcast that Jose’s mother and family was in the crowd. It was also mentioned that it was the first time that his mother had been able to fly across the country. We know that Jose Ramirez was born in Avenal, California and his parents are immigrants from Mexico, it was not mentioned the status of parents or family member. Yet we do know that Ramirez has started a campaign called “Pro Immigrants and proud”. “We are definitely going to try and become a voice to bring comprehensive immigration reform.” He also thinks the parents of DACA need to be considered for citizenship as well. During this turbulent political time for immigrants in this country, Ramirez is emerging as a leader.
Bob Arum was also vocal during the pre-fight press conference, throwing a few jabs and an overhand right at the sitting president, and saying that he was in full support of immigrants and the dreamers. Bob also spoke about immigrants that came to the country illegally and work their whole lives in the fields, picking the produce that feeds American citizens and says we should find a way to give these hard-working people a path to citizenship.
Jose as a teenager started working in those same fields that his father worked in. He picked peppers in central valley sunny California. He worked along side everyone else just trying to make a living to support their families. The days were long and hard, 8-12 hours of hard labor in sometimes 100 degrees plus weather. These experiences would eventually bring him to another fight that he is currently taking on, the “Fight for Water”. Ramirez understands the importance of California’s water crisis and has fought had 7 fights for water boxing events to raise money to help build infrastructure to provide water. Water is the life line of California’s agriculture and the lifeline for those people working in the fields to support their families.
As an aggressive fighting world champion Ramirez will continue to have exciting fights and show his toughness in the ring. I have a feeling it will be out of the ring that he has his biggest and most meaningful fights though. I have no doubt we will continue to hear about his fight for "Pro Immigrants and Proud" and "The fight for water" to continue. This may just be the beginning of both careers. Governor Ramirez?