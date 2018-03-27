Exclusive interview by Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
Lawrence “BT” Newton, 9-0, 6 KO’s is quickly making noise in the bantamweight division. A former amateur standout with 10 victories over current Top Rank prospect Teofimo Lopez in the amateurs, the rangy nearly 5’10’’ tall Newton brings into the ring a combination of savvy boxing skills and punching power which may spell trouble for many 118 pounders out there.
Newton is coming off a decisive victory over journeyman Rudolph Hedge in Jamaica, where he was extended the distance while being compromised by sickness. Going forward, the 21-year-old Newton, trained by a team which includes John David Jackson, is ready to make a name for himself in the bantamweight division.
AC: I know how you got started in boxing since we got started together (our amateur boxing debuts were on the same card), but for all the fans could you give us a little background on how you got started in boxing?
I got started in boxing as a troublemaker in school, so my dad brought me in as punishment.
AC: How would you say that helped discipline you towards doing better in school?
It was the first time making honor roll and it was heavy on discipline.
AC: That’s excellent to know. I just wanted a little clarification, I know I’ve seen you work with (former world champion) John David Jackson, seen you work with [Anthony Wilson] “Chill”. Can you tell us who you work with to prepare for your fights?
I work with John David Jackson, as you already said. Derik Santos, my father Lawrence Newton, “Chill” Wilson, and that’s about it. I really don’t work with too many people, but they all switch my style up.
AC: That’s quite a team. Let’s talk about your last fight. You faced Rudolph Hedge, a veteran who had almost 20 fights who went the distance previously with Gary Antonio Russell, which was impressive. How did the fight go for you and what do you think you learned from the experience?
The fight went well, it’s just that I got sick while fighting. I felt like round 2 I made it back to the corner and felt like I had to throw up, I felt really sick like I was getting weak. Through all the rounds I was trying to keep my composure, but in the last two rounds I got weak. But it was a lesson learned, you know I always can learn from every fight.
AC: I didn’t see the whole fight, but I saw it was a unanimous decision. That’s impressive that you were still able to win the fight decisively despite being sick against a fighter with quite a bit of experience.
It was a great experience, I feel like I learned from it. Every fight you can learn from.
AC: Oh absolutely. For the RSR readers who are just getting to know you, could you tell us about how your style and skills make you a threat to the lower weight classes?
I’m a threat to the divisions because I’m a boxer-puncher, I can box and I can punch, I can knock you out with one punch. I have skills, I’m fast, slick, I’m big for my weight class, 5’9’’ and a half, almost 5’10’’.
AC: You know I was watching highlights last night of Jeff Chandler, former bantamweight champion. And he wasn’t as tall as you are, but he reminds me a bit of you. Tall boxer puncher, only 5’7’’ but he towered over guys at 118. One of the better bantamweights in history.
I’ve heard that name before! Thank you.
AC: Now a lot of fans may not know this, but I’ve personally seen you defeat Top Rank prospect Teofimo Lopez at least 4 times as an amateur.
Yeah we fought plenty of times, at least 13 or 14 times.
AC: I know I’ve watched you four of the times you beat him. And I think I’ve only seen him beat you maybe once or twice.
He beat me maybe 3 or 4 times out of the 14.
AC: What do you say to the top promoters out there who are advertising him but may have no idea just how dangerous you are?
They’re just overlooking. [They should] Choose wisely, without looking at the resumes and background and [they should] focus on their skills and how they fight. They seem like they’re showing too much favoritism. Take away the Olympics from him, and take the Golden Gloves he won from him, and what else does he got to show? Not just him, the other people. I had more of a pro style, that’s why I lost [in the amateur tournaments].
AC: I’m also an amateur official out of DC, an amateur judge in DC. And although it’s still a 10 point must system, it’s much different [than the professional system]. It’s mostly how many punches you land. It’s clearly more of an amateur approach than professional. When it comes to hard, damaging punches, you don’t get the same perspective.
I do not fight like that, not how amateurs fight. I have a more professional style, that’s why I’m doing so well as a professional.
AC: 9-0 with 6 knockouts, it’s hard to dispute that. What do you want to accomplish by the next year? Hedge was certainly a step up in competition, but are there any names in particular you’d like to step in with in the future?
I can fight anyone, I’m not ducking no one. By the end of next year my goal is to win a title. Any title.
AC: From 118 to 126? Is there any specific weight division?
118 for now. But 122 maybe.
AC: Is there a contender at 118 you’re eying?
All of them! All of them to be honest.
AC: Are you looking into any fights internationally potentially? Many top (118 pound) fighters in Japan.
I’ll fight anybody anywhere. I just fought Rudolph [Hedge] in his backyard (Jamaica), I’ll fight anywhere. It’s not like I’m picking and choosing. They sent him to me, so I fought. I’ll fight anyone though.
AC: Which fighter has inspired you the most growing up and currently?
I’d probably say Sugar Ray Leonard inspired me the most. Who I look up to? I’d say Floyd Mayweather, JR. for his boxing style, not his lifestyle. I love Jersey Joe Walcott, he has great footwork.
AC: I can only imagine how hectic your training schedule is, but do you have any interests or hobbies outside of the ring?
Outside the ring, I enjoy basketball and football. I play a little bit, but I don’t have the size for it.
AC: And last, do you have any parting words for Ringside Report readers?
Be on the lookout, 2019 will be a big year for me. Stay tuned! Be sure to find me on my Instagram, @bt.newton