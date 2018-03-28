This May stock piles up on fascinating boxing matches that are hotter than a pistol, and here is the silver bullet. Vasyl Lomachenko will take to the devils den once again to further prove he is indeed the best pure bred boxer extent and will use reigning WBA Lightweight champion Jorge Linares as another show piece on his resume. Loma will be moving north five pounds in a quest for a third world title in only his 12th professional bout.
To the novice or casual fan you might think this is simply business as usual until you consider Linares record of 44-3, 27 KO’s in a career that spans sixteen years is quite an extraordinary adversary to go against in his prime. Arguments can be made for Terence Crawford, Gennady Golovkin, and Canelo Alvarez among others as to who holds supremacy holding court inside the ropes, but one thing is indisputable, there is only one “Matrix.”
The Event:
Jorge Linares will make the fourth defense of WBA lightweight title he won from Anthony Crolla back in 2016, against super nova Vasyl Lomachenko on May 12. The high profile venue will be hosted by MSG, New York City and broadcast by ESPN. The timing of bout will not interfere with HBO’s PPV same evening card headlining Gennady Golovkin Vs Canelo Alvarez II. Top Rank and Golden Boy Promotions will be co-promoting the historic event.
The Stats:
Jorge Linares (Jorge Luis Linares Palencia) stands 5’8” with a 69” reach. The Venezuelan boxes from orthodox stance and is 32 years of age. The four time champion in three divisions sports an impressive record of 44-3, 27 KO’s. He has experienced fighting all over the world and is the naturally bigger man in this bout. His three stoppage losses by TKO were all early in his career.
Vasyl Lomachenko goes by the moniker of “Hi-TECK” and the “Matrix” but is so sensational the world has embraced him as simply Loma. The southpaw form Ukraine stands 5’7” with a 65“wingspan. In his modest career he has beguiled the world with a simplistic ledger of 10-1, 8 KO’s, but it’s the quality of opposition that made the boxing fraternity of fans and media alike embrace him as the new prince of boxing. After a stellar amateur career which saw him win two Gold Medals in 2008 and 2012 he has ignited a fire storm in his wake capturing world titles at Feather and Jr. Lightweight and virtually fought all but his pro debut with a legit “world” title at stake.
Last Fight:
Linares boxed a shutout gaining a unanimous decision against Mercito Gesta this past January at the Forum in Inglewood California with his title on the line. Jorge claims he hurt his hand in fourth round and suffered a cut eye brow in round eight. His corner prevented cut from being a factor throughout last third of bout while he connected on 29% of his punches. His total punch output came to a relentless 585 punches. The numbers don’t quite accurately describe the oft thrilling pace and exciting exchanges between combatants.
Lomachenko took on the high profile encounter with Guillermo Rigondeaux, long considered to be his equal with an outstanding chance of dethroning the champion. Instead, Loma administered a boxing lesson which started to turn into a good old fashioned beat down causing Rigondeaux to quit on his stool after the 6th round. Of note, he was fourth consecutive title challenger to quit on his stool in a row; all before the10th round. Quite simply Loma is out classing his foes so dominantly that their corners believe discretion is the better part of valor rather than being splayed out for ten counts. Bout was headliner at The Theatre at MSG, New York this past December.
Styles:
Linares is a thoroughbred with brutal yet eloquent skillset. He attacks in a straight line behind piston-like jab and often digs the hook to body before shooting straight right hand. If he even thinks your wincing both hands fire in rapid succession like two six shooters as he imposes his will on opponent with every barrage. His fierce determination leaves holes in his defense with his chin exposed up the middle. Jorge is a compact pressure fighting boxer who uses little lateral movement and at his best when he’s not covering up. His defense is a rapid fire offense driving his foes back on their heels.
Lomachenko is an anomaly of epic proportions. Vasyl is a pressure fighter with frightening skills who throws every punch in boxing dictionary from obscure angles with complete authority. He often steps outside of his southpaw stance landing a wicked combination in orthodox fashion and slipping back without missing a step so eloquently that it may miss detection by ring announcers calling his fights. He packs respectable power in either hand but it’s the ability to land clean shots his foes don’t see coming that make him indomitable. The key to his success is a never ending whirlwind of improvisational movements that earned him the moniker of Matrix. To do so Loma has established footwork that would make Willie Pep give a standing ovation. Simply put as I’ve stated here before, you can’t step to Loma, nor can you step away inside the pocket.
What to look for fight night:
The champion is of the truly rare breed who can match his challenger in hand speed. Difference is outside of dominating hook he shoots everything down the pike while Loma will glide inside the pocket and exciting the gate on both sides with daft precision and incessantly always driving his rival to distraction. In the past Linares has shown trouble facing southpaws and the one before him will be disrupting his rhythm all night long. Lomachenko will be using feints to get Linares to either commit or defend while he constantly makes adjustments.
The Vinny Factor:
This is as exciting a matchup as it gets when two stars on collision course sign the contracts by popular demand sans the rhetoric and horse spit that it must be promoted carefully for three years. While Jorge Linares has the tools to please any crowd his style is like that of repealing magnets when facing the one of a kind Lomachenko. As with every fight Vasyl enters, his footwork is always a deciding factor, but the biggest differential will be in the ability to change gears. When that time comes, Linares will fight harder, while Loma will make the adjustments and fight smarter.
Odds:
Vegas has installed Lomachenko a favorite at -800 to Linares at +500
Prediction:
Loma by UD. Linares experience, pristine conditioning and excellent skills aren’t likely to quit on his stool, but he’ll be outclassed over the course of the bout nonetheless.
