By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
At some point in time, there are minerals deep with-in the earth’s surface that are forming under high pressure that start to crystalize. Those minerals were once hidden with-in the mantle of the earth’s crust, the same way fighters are hidden beyond the street lights of your local inner-city. Those neighborhoods, in this case “The Hill” section of New Haven, Connecticut Ring One Boxing, was producing yet another gem. This one seems to have the cut, shape, and quality that we can expect from trainer and owner of Ring One Boxing, Brain Clark, but the clarity of this one has the potential to shine even brighter.
Tramaine “The Mighty Midget” Williams has risen to the surface and with-in a couple of months could be taking plight on a mission far more significant than Elon Musk sending a Tesla into space amongst the stars. No gas will be needed to ignite the boxing fans interest once they see a more handsome, Pernell Whitaker like talent, highlighted on their large screen HD TV.
No, he’s not my favorite all-time boxer…yet. There are hero’s I’ve never witnessed but hold close to heart, like Willy Pep, and Rocky Marciano, that will always hold weight through ancestral Italian-American connection like a Bencivenga Christmas Eve Anti-Pasta and Bolla wine. Not yet carrying his country on his back by Furious fists like Manny Pacquiao. I haven’t yet been able to see him shine under NYC lights as I have “GGG” or Vasyl Lomachenko, but we are one fight away.
The fight will take place in the city known for tough fighters. Philadelphia, PA on March 30th, at the Fillmore. Tramaine Williams, 14-0, 5 KO’s will face Diulh Olguin, 12-8-3, 9 KO’s. Please don’t be so casual to look past Olguin because of his record that may appear mediocre. If you bother to do the research, you will see Olguin is 1-1 Vs Horacio Garcia, and Horacio just gave Carl Frampton way more than he asked for. Point being? Although Olguin will not bring fame and fortune to Williams via victory, he can be a gage to Williams strength and is one tough bite into an elephant that we can only eat one bite at a time.
So why is this fight so intriguing to me as a fan and boxing writer, because with a win on March 30th the following fight will be scheduled in New York city, Madison Square Garden. Why does that mean so much to Tramaine Williams, myself, his fans, New haven, Connecticut and beyond? Well, here’s my experience and perspective. The last time he was scheduled to fight in the Garden was on January 15th, 2014. Just days before that fight, I remember hearing he ran into some trouble, the fight was off and his career was in jeopardy. I had left Connecticut two years prior for North Carolina and was reaching back to talk to the few people that could get me some inside information on the situation.
I remember speaking to Ali from Bridgeport, and Big George from East Haven. Just shocked and disappointment, not disappointed in him, just the situation and the grip the streets we all knew and embraced had on our friend. His boxing career was now put on hold, in danger, and he could be going away for a while. He ended up being laid off for over a year and a half, that may have been a blessing in disguise.
“Remember the saddest thing in life is wasted talent, you can have all the talent in the world but if you don’t do the right thing then nothing happens, but when you do right, good things happen”. A line from The Bronx Tale that resonates intimately with “The Mighty Midget”. He has all the talent necessary, and he is back on the right track, so now it is time to capture the boxing world’s attention on the big stage. He is scheduled to be on the Vasyl Lomachenko/Jorge Linares undercard on May 12th, but first he needs to handle his business Friday night in Philly.
Tramaine fights from the poverty-stricken high crime streets of New Haven, Connecticut known to the locals as "pistol wavin New Haven". He started boxing at 9 years old and has seen more than his fair share of ups and downs. He has endured the heat and pressure that has broken many. For those that with stand the metasomatic process, (how diamonds are formed in the mantle) they may possess the superlative physical qualities which allow them to be admired. It's time to see that diamond shine.