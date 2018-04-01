Anthony “AJ” Joshua, 21-0, 20 KO’s, moved one step closer to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world with a unanimous decision win over former WBO world heavyweight champion, Joseph Parker, 24-1, 18 KO’s. With the win, Joshua went 12 rounds in his professional career for the first time.
The fight itself had more glitz than actual glam. Both fighters were rather cautious for the first few rounds of the fight as they felt each other out. The only punches of note were coming from Joshua to Parker’s body. Eventually the two fighters started to pick up the pace a bit but their momentum was constantly thwarted by the referee in charge as he seeming stepped in quite early, often.
The latter part of the fight saw Joshua control the majority of the action through the end of the fight. Realistically, Parker won no more than four rounds at best and seemed reluctant to exchange with Joshua for the majority of the fight. With the win, Joshua has made it clear that he is still at the top of the food chain though he may look as vulnerable as ever in the eyes of Deontay Wilder, the WBC world heavyweight champion.
In the post fight interview Joshua was not shy in calling out Deontay Wilder and maintaining that the fight will, if it happens, take place in the U.K. I agree with such as he’s shown that he is probably the top draw in boxing at this point. When he fights, fans show up. In the Wilder, he would likely be poised to bring about a record breaking audience in what would be the biggest heavyweight fight in more than a decade.
The time has come for a unified world heavyweight champion to carry the sport of boxing into the next generation. In boxing, nothing is ever certain, but the time is certainly now. We have the fighters. We have the demand. Let the battle commence.Contact the Feature Writers