By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
On the surface, Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte’s picturesque knockout of undefeated Lucas Browne played out exactly the way his promoter Eddie Hearn wanted it to. Whyte remained relatively unscathed, suffered no cuts or injuries, and looked impressive enough to make the case to fight WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.
However, Whyte, the number one ranked heavyweight in the world by the WBC, is just the latest obstacle to come between a potential dream-fight between Wilder and WBA/IBF champion Anthony Joshua, a promotion still in the seasoning process according to the powers that be. Despite Wilder and Joshua’s combined record of 61-0 (59 KOs), both are almost as well known for their vulnerabilities as they are for their talents. Wilder and Joshua have both been on the verge of knockout defeats (to Luis Ortiz and Wladimir Klitschko, respectively) in the last year, and Wilder, in particular, carries severe technical flaws to his game that Luis Ortiz and others have largely exploited.
Deontay Wilder would be correctly favored to defeat Whyte if they were to face off, without question. Wilder has the 3-inch height advantage, 5-inch reach advantage, notable advantage in punching power, and the experience to boot. However, it is important to note that Wilder struggled to win a round against the technically savvy Luis Ortiz before he scored his first knockdown in the 5th. Additionally, Wilder was hurt and barely made it out of the 7th after a hard counter right hook by Ortiz. Although Whyte brings much different tools into the ring than the southpaw Cuban, “The Body Snatcher” is a very composed, poised, well-schooled boxer-puncher who would pose his own set of problems to Wilder. Less than three years ago, Whyte had Anthony Joshua in a world of trouble before Joshua rallied to stop Whyte in the 7th.
To a skilled technician like Joshua, Whyte may have only posed so much as a puncher’s chance which he narrowly exploited by wobbling the British Olympic Gold Medalist, but the same narrative may not necessarily apply to a Wilder-Whyte showdown. Whyte’s boxing skills might pose a threat to Wilder even if the challenger fails to make his power a factor, and may be a factor for as long as Whyte is able to steer clear of Wilder’s fearsome knockout power. Even if Wilder struggles early to find Whyte but eventually gets him out of there (which appears to be the most likely outcome), that’s still more punishment and technical exploitation the WBC champion will have to suffer before he’s able to cash out against Anthony Joshua. Whyte and Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn might be banking on another crowd-pleasing struggle to take more air out of Wilder’s tires before Hearn puts his cash-cow Anthony Joshua in against him, but Hearn is also taking the risk of Wilder losing by pushing the Wilder-Whyte promotion.
If Wilder were to lose against Whyte, it wouldn’t be the first time in history that a potential mega-fight was derailed last minute by an underdog. When “Terrible” Terry Norris was gearing up to challenge for then-undefeated Oscar De La Hoya’s welterweight title, he was shockingly knocked out by the unknown Keith Mullings in one of the biggest upsets of 1997. Interestingly, the Mullings-Norris upset fell short to Kostya Tszyu’s TKO defeat to Vince Phillips for The Ring Magazine Upset of the Year Honors when the undefeated Tsyzu was also closing in on a lucrative showdown with “The Golden Boy”.
In perhaps a more relevant comparison, Lennox Lewis had his sights on a summer 2001 superfight with Mike Tyson before 20-1 underdog Hasim Rahman took him out with one punch in one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight history. When pressed by HBO commentator Larry Merchant on whether he took Rahman lightly, Lewis responded that “this is what happens in heavyweight boxing”. And he was right. The heavyweight division is not getting any smaller; giants are becoming the norm, and 90+ % knockout ratios are not terribly hard to come by anymore. Both Joshua and Wilder would be well inclined to make their fight happen sooner than later before the fighters and the promoters can suffer an unexpected setback.
Fortunately for Wilder and Hearn, Wilder has been rumored to face the far less risky Dominic Breazeale next, who presents far less punching power and boxing skill than does Whyte. However, it’s hard to imagine a Wilder fight with Breazeale or Whyte making the Joshua-Wilder fight any bigger than it would be right now.Contact the Feature Writers