By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
Time is winding down quickly as “GGG” and his camp along with the Nevada State Athletic Commission needs to make a decision on the “GGG”/Canelo fight status. We are closing in on a month until the fight is scheduled to take place. We have a better chance of seeing Trump’s tax returns than getting a straight answer from Golden Boy and Canelo.
The decision will fall first on NSAC, but this will also give “GGG” more than enough wiggle room to choose another route on May 5th and beyond. Robert Bennett, executive director of the athletic commission has filed a complaint against Saul Canelo Alvarez for failing two drug tests, one on February 17th and then again on February 20th. He failed both urinalyses done by VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) with clenbuterol in his system. NSAC has put Canelo on a temporary suspension until he has a hearing with the commission on April 10th.
This has been a bold and unexpected move by the commission in my opinion.
In the same way, Mayweather, JR. mostly retired outside of bringing another circus act to a theater near you. Canelo is by far the cash cow of Vegas. I’d go as far as saying I am shocked that they didn’t sweep this under the rug due to the massive repercussions of canceled fights. What are the repercussions?
Refunds for tickets, a replacement opponent that won’t have half the following of Canelo at best and pissed off fans that may have already bought airline tickets and paid for hotels. Those fans may be coming from across the country if not from across the world as I have experienced and witnessed several times in Madison Square Garden. Also, a minimum suspension of one year from the time of offense, which will suspend the money rolling into Vegas on Canelo’s behalf until at least May of 2019. Oh, and Canelo’s name and stock being permanently damaged.
In contrast, there is Golovkin’ s roll and opinion in this whole fiasco. Although many would not fault him for passing up a fight with a guy who many believe knew good and well what was going into his body. I think Gennady takes the opportunity to smash the biggest rival in the middle-weight division while tying Bernard Hopkins record for most middle weight title defenses with 20. At the end of the day I think there is too much money involved for “GGG” to not take this fight. There really isn’t anyone in that division that can even come close to generating the interest that a “GGG”/Canelo fight does.
What are the options for “GGG” if Canelo does get suspended? Demetrius Andrade has been begging for the opportunity, but he is a high risk and low reward fight at this point. Outside of hardcore boxing fans, no one knows much about him. Danny Jacobs is a great fight but again, high risk and low reward. As much as I love the idea of a Jermall Charlo fight, that is the type of fight I would want a full 3 months plus of promotion, and he is fighting in April anyways. That would be well worth a 24/7 on HBO, I have no doubt the buildup would be entertaining. Please don’t bother wasting your breathe with names like Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Gary O’Sullivan at this point, because they haven’t earned it.
So, to me there is only one. That fight is with Billy Joe Saunders to unify the 160 lbs. titles. Billy is a tough competitor and very skilled boxer. That fight would be the only real buzz on short notice if the commission suspends Canelo.
When it comes down to it this reminds me of baseball in the late 90's, the sport will take a hit and take down some superstars while we are at it, it's just a matter of when. I still think this fight may happen. The problem is, the fight will be tainted worse than the meat in Mexico. The only thing that could make it worse for "dirty urine Canelo" is getting more battered in the rematch but winning on the score cards. What happens in Vegas affects the world's view on American boxing.