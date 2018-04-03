By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
The boxing world was recently informed that Keith “One Time” Thurman, the WBC and WBA welterweight champion who has been inactive due to injury since March 2017, has suffered a deep bruise to his left hand which will postpone his comeback a little longer. With impressive victories over Danny Garcia, Robert Guerrero, and Shawn Porter, the undefeated Thurman is arguably the most accomplished fighter at 147, which stands as one of the hottest divisions in the sport. However, while Thurman is sidelined, his welterweight co-stars continue to shine and develop into greater and greater threats to unify the division.
Thurman was scheduled to return to the ring on May 19th against an unnamed opponent, though fringe contenders such as Jessie Vargas were considered. Though Vargas is no slouch, a comeback against a fighter at a similar sub-elite caliber makes sense for Thurman who has been inactive for 13 months due to elbow surgery in 2017. If you add a hand injury to the equation, now Thurman must consider what might amount to a year and a half layoff with a combined two injuries, all while Errol Spence, JR., Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, and Terence Crawford continue to stay active and dangerous.
Doctors have told Thurman to rest his hand for six weeks, which would make a return to the ring feasible for summer, at best. However, given the circumstances, Thurman may be forced to consider an increasingly lax tune-up fight in his return which would keep “One Time” out of the elite loop for a while longer. Besides Danny Garcia, who has been known to buy time taking meaningless tune-ups on occasion (i.e. Rod Salka, Samuel Vargas), the rest of the elite welterweights have been anxious and eager to face strong opposition on a regular basis. Errol Spence has been on a figurative war path since he went on the radar, Shawn Porter has been outspoken in calling out Thurman and Garcia, and the former undisputed 140 pound champion Crawford is making his welterweight debut against WBO champion Jeff Horn.
To Thurman’s credit, watching the best welterweights in the world collide might narrow the playing field a bit, as someone’s bound to come out considerably worse for wear against one of the most dangerous set of fighters in recent years. When Floyd Mayweather, JR. temporarily retired from boxing in 2007, he watched a similarly star studded welterweight division deteriorate itself as Miguel Cotto, Antonio Margarito (albeit illegally), and Shane Mosley each took turns defeating one another in a round-robin of gritty fights. When Mayweather, JR. came back 21 months later, an inactive Shane Mosley was the biggest obstacle in his way, and Floyd took care of him with relative ease.
However, Shawn Porter, in particular, has been seen to come back stronger from defeat. When Kell Brook took his title in 2014, Porter returned with one of his career best victories against Adrien Broner and followed it up by nearly dethroning Keith Thurman in their 2016 war. Further, while a comeback victory over Brandon Rios doesn’t definitively prove that Danny Garcia gets stronger with defeat, the manner in which Garcia outboxed and knocked out Rios may imply that Garcia has the confidence to threaten the division’s elite. But while Garcia and Porter suffered narrow defeats at the hands of Brook and Thurman, it is uncertain how each would respond if they were defeated in a more devastating manner by Spence, JR. or Crawford.
The key for Thurman is to return as soon as possible to both recapture the interest of the boxing world and get back to form before the rest of the division becomes too dangerous. Errol Spence, JR., who’s scheduled to return in June for his second ring appearance of 2018, is young, dangerous, and appears to be getting increasingly close to his prime form by staying active. Spence’s fellow Ring Magazine pound-for-pounder Terence Crawford also appears ready to take a stab at the welterweight division, taking no time to challenge for a world title in his first fight at the weight. Thurman needs to remind the boxing world why he’s still a force to be reckoned with in such a star studded division before he becomes another afterthought amongst boxing fans.Contact the Feature Writers