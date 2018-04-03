The wheels on the boxing bus continue to spin ‘round and round’ so to speak. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, 49-1-2, 34 KO’s, announced that he’s officially pulled out of the scheduled May 5, 2018, middleweight title clash and rematch with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, 37-0-1, 33 KO’s. This marks an interesting though expected turn in a year that has so far been pretty good for the sport. Alvarez was already scheduled for a hearing with the Nevada Athletic Commission on April 18, 2018, in relation to his failed drug tests due to a drug called Clenbuterol back in February. Clenbuterol had been associated with many cases of tainted meat ingestion in Mexico, where Alvarez is from and was previously training. Should it be deemed that he purposely used the substance at his hearing, he could be in for a lengthy suspension and all but ruin the chances of him and Golovkin lacing them up anytime in the future.
For Golovkin, this is definitely an unexpected and unpredictable outcome prior to the last two months. In what would have been the second biggest fight of both boxer’s careers, Golovkin will lose out on his chance to make a statement against Alvarez in this highly anticipated rematch. All things aside, Golovkin will continue with the scheduled fight date and take on a ‘to be determined’ opponent. This won’t have all of the luster that was previously anticipated and may hurt the overall bottom line, but Golovkin has been a fan favorite for many years and given his style, people will come out and support. Come one, come all to Las Vegas.
With Alvarez, it will be interesting to see how he bounces back from this setback. Viewed as essentially the "Golden Boy" of boxing, Alvarez has never been on this side of controversy and has been a fan favorite since he was a skinny teenager on the rise. There will be those who question the legitimacy of his entire career over this issue. Whether that's merited is not up for me to decide. For all intents and purposes, all should be viewed as innocent until proven guilty but evidence must support such. We'll continue to hear and see more as all of the facts are gathered and I'll reserve judgement until then. For now, it's looking a bit bad for boxing's top draw, but his story isn't complete yet. This, though, is the part where it turns a bit dark.