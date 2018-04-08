By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
In a fight that exceeded expectations, IBF junior-middleweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd unified the 154-pound division with a hellish split decision victory over WBA champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara. The undefeated Hurd, who only became a titlist 14 months ago, entered the ring giving up significant experience to the Cuban defector Lara who has competed at the top of the division since his dubious split decision loss to Paul Williams in 2011.
Lara, who has been criticized in the past for taking an overly conservative approach against lesser fighters, was forced to fight at a faster tempo against Hurd who applied steady pressure throughout. While Hurd has been known to be a slow starter against Austin Trout and Tony Harrison, the rangy 6’1 titleholder got off to a “Swift” start as he effectively cut off the ring and forced Lara into close-quarters more frequently than many expected. Although Hurd wasn’t landing the cleaner punches, he was making steady contact with Lara’s arms and body, making Lara work at a faster pace than he’s comfortable with to win some of the early rounds.
To Lara’s credit, “The American Dream” did not immediately show the kind of wear and tear that Trout and Harrison showed against Hurd in the late rounds of their fights. Although Lara’s footwork began to fade, Lara still held his own on the inside even as Hurd continually upped the tempo and was beginning to land cleaner punches to the head. However, while Lara led on the cards going into the 12th, the Cuban was showing signs of attrition as his right eye was swelling shut and he was noticeably fatigued.
Hurd finally put Lara down with a left hook as the seconds ticked away in the 12th. While judge Burt Clements still had Lara winning the fight by a 114-113 margin, he was overruled by judges Glenn Feldman and Dave Moretti who had Hurd up by an equal margin, awarding “Swift” the split decision and the WBA 154-pound championship.
Hurd ultimately won the fight on the cards with his late knockdown of Lara, as the fight would have been ruled a draw if Hurd had merely clinched the final round. After the fight, Lara expressed dissatisfaction with the decision and seemed eager for an immediate rematch. Hurd, on the other hand, expressed broader interests and stated that he’s “calling the shots” as the unified champion at 154.
Ringside for the fight was WBC junior-middleweight champion Jermell Charlo who was hungry for a unification with Hurd following the fight. Charlo has an upcoming defense ahead of him on June 9th in the Staples Center, but a fight with Hurd is surely feasible for late 2018 barring any sudden injuries. Hurd’s management might want to put the brakes on a back-to-back unification with Charlo following his rousing 12 round war with Lara, but it also seems inevitable that Hurd will take significant punishment with whoever he steps in the ring with provided his constant pressure style and negligence for defense.
While Hurd seemed to walk through Austin Trout’s and Erislandy Lara’s best punches without taking a backwards step, it will be interesting to see how he responds to Charlo’s arsenal. Charlo has established himself as one of the biggest punchers in the division with back-to-back knockouts over Erickson Lubin, Charles Hatley, and John Jackson and is a significant step up in power from Lara and Trout. The immediate questions going into their potential unification is whether Hurd will be able to fathom Charlo’s best punches, and if not, whether “Swift” will be able to adopt a modified approach to get around Charlo’s power. All are questions boxing fans will hope to have answered by the end of the year.Contact the Feature Writers