By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
Deontay Wilder has just come off the biggest victory of his career with a 10th round TKO over previously unbeaten Luis “King Kong” Ortiz. He is also in line for an even much bigger fight with undefeated champion Anthony Joshua to unify the heavyweight belts in the next fight or two. So why is Wilder not getting the attention he feels he deserves? Deontay Wilder, 40-0, 39 KO’s has done what has been asked of him in the ring to earn respect, but also has rubbed people wrong outside of the ring which is turning a lot of people off.
I know not everyone agrees with me when I say he has done his job in the ring, but he has stopped every man put in front of him.
You can criticize his technique all you want, no one has figured out a way to win a fight with him yet though. I know the normal route is to knock his opponent which is meant to take credit from Deontay’ s victories more than even take shots at the opponents. He can only beat who is willing to stand in front of him, and he has made it clear he wants the best!
What he has said outside the ring more recently in particular has not resonated well with boxing fans. On the breakfast show in NYC he told the cast interviewing him that he wanted to catch a body in the ring. That means to kill someone for those not up on street slang. Actually, he said the “Bronze Bomber” wanted to catch a body to be more specific. Many didn’t choose to understand the distinction. Although I don’t condone the comments in this dangerous and intentionally violent sport, I think he was referring to his persona and alter-ego. Yes, it would have been better to keep those comments to himself. He chooses to be himself and express his feelings but also talk about what he turns into as he steps into the ring.
Once he is in fight mode he becomes “The Bronze Bomber”. “The Bronze Bomber” is a ruthless and tough killer, with one mission and that mission is to take you out. “The Bronze Bomber” is not a gentle family man, he does not care about your feelings or who you are, he is only a warrior and you are in his way. Once again, the comments may not have been the best choice of words, and he probably shouldn’t have gone there in such a nonchalant way, but that is his description of “The Bronze Bomber”.
I have also noticed some people have taken issue with Deontay’ s comments about him not getting coverage because he’s black. Although that may be one of the ingredients in the stew, I think its more than just that. Maybe he could be promoted better, maybe some of his comments are driving people away. I think he is a good guy fighting for his family and doing a great job at that. The problem is, his public image is caught somewhere in between being an overrated champion that is constantly making irresponsible remarks and a guy who keeps winning and is fighting for the health of his daughter. Caught in-between a good guy and bad guy with no place to market the image properly. Being caught in no mans land will not sell out arena’s nor bring you the attention you need to become a superstar, just ask Andre Ward.
Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua’s personalities couldn’t be more different. Wilder is quite out spoken and comes across as arrogant. Anthony Joshua comes across as very humble and cooler then the other side of the pillow. The U.K. fans couldn’t love and support Joshua anymore. American fans as a whole are having trouble supporting and showing any love to Wilder. Wilder was able to fill the Barclay Center in Brooklyn N.Y. that holds 17,732, but that is a far cry from Joshua filling soccer stadiums that can hold upwards of 80 thousand people making him the clear A side.
Whether he's making off the wall comments that stir up press or just naturally speaking his mind it just doesn't seem to be helping. What more can he do? Does he have to throw a bike rack or a dolly through an opponent's bus window to get some national coverage? Like him or not, he deserves the shot at Joshua more then any other heavyweight on the planet. Yes, the fight should take place in the U.K. and Wilder will have to accept a smaller pay day then Anthony. If Deontay can pull off that victory and become undisputed heavyweight champion, which I think he can, then the world is his.