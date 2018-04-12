Ask and you shall receive. It has been reported that Gary Russell, JR., 28-1, 17 KO’s, will face Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, 26-0, 14 KO’s, in the co-feature of May 19, 2018, Showtime card headlined by Adonis Stevenson Vs Badou Jack. The fight will be broadcasted live from the Bell Center in Montreal. The World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight title will be on the line and this may actually turn out to be the fight of the card.
Diaz has been calling out Russell, JR., for months and will finally get the opportunity to try and back his talk. Diaz is fresh off of a knockout victory over Victor Terrazas in February. Russell, JR., was dominant in his last outing with a stoppage victory over Oscar Escandon last May. When the two fighters face off, Russell, JR., will have gone a year without fighting. This has been a trend for Russell, JR., since 2015. He’s only had one fight per year since picking up the WBC featherweight title with his stoppage over the hard hitting Jhonny Gonzalez.
There may be no better time than now for the two foes to face off. This will answer a lot of questions as to where Russell, JR., is at this juncture of his career and if Diaz is in fact the real deal. Both have been seen as guys who can make major noise in the division and this fight could set off a chain of events where the rest of the best in this weight class eventually face off. There is a ton of talent in and around the featherweight division.
Can’t wait!Contact the management team